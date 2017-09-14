Candice Simplis-Paige and her husband, Marcus, with their newborn baby at Coastal Carolina Hospital
Candice Simplis-Paige and her husband, Marcus, with their newborn baby at Coastal Carolina Hospital Submitted by Candice Simplis-Paige
Candice Simplis-Paige and her husband, Marcus, with their newborn baby at Coastal Carolina Hospital Submitted by Candice Simplis-Paige

Hurricane

Thought your return home from the Irma evacuation was bad? Try it pregnant and in labor

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

September 14, 2017 4:09 PM

There’s a long list of inconvenient places to go into labor.

A Hardeeville gas station is on that list.

But that was reality for Savannah resident Candice Simplis-Paige on Tuesday — a week before her Sept. 19 due date — as she struggled to return home in the miles of traffic after evacuating for Tropical Storm Irma.

The pain started while Simplis-Paige was on the road home from Charlotte where she, her mother and her two children had evacuated. Her husband, Marcus Paige, stayed behind in Savannah to work as a corporal for Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police.

Simplis-Paige’s first two births were a breeze, planned to a T. Labor was induced. Doctors decided on in advance. The hospital selected beforehand.

This time, though, was different.

Simplis-Paige’s mother, 72-year-old Juva Fernandez, gripped the steering wheel of her daughter’s red Chevy Traverse as she made the drive home with her 11-year-old granddaughter in the passenger seat. Fernandez’s 2-year old grandson sat in the back along with her pregnant 37-year-old daughter, whose contractions were increasing, hour by hour.

“(My mom) really was the unsung hero of the trip,” Simplis-Paige said.

With thousands of other evacuees returning home to Florida, Georgia and Beaufort County that day, South Carolina’s interstates were more like parking lots than highways. The normally four-hour, 250-mile trip home spanned eight hours.

There was no stopping. No driving through McDonald’s. No bathroom breaks from the time the group left the Hilton Charlotte University Place Hotel at 9 a.m. until 5:15 p.m. when, finally, Fernandez stopped for fuel.

Neither she nor Simplis-Paige remember precisely which gas station they pulled into. But both were adamant they could make the last 17 miles to Savannah.

Simplis-Paige had even called her husband earlier on the drive.

“Meet me at the ER,” she told him.

Paige drove to their pre-arranged hospital, Candler, only to find it had closed during the storm. The couple talked a second time — she in the backseat of the car, he from his desk office — and they agreed to meet at St. Joseph’s Hospital instead.

“One of the most terrifying things was I didn’t want to give birth by myself,” Simplis-Paige said. “That’s what was driving me to get back to Savannah. We’re planning on this being our last child.”

Back at the gas station, Fernandez mentioned her in-labor daughter to the middle-aged gas station employee. He called Hardeeville police and Simplis-Paige’s hopes soared at the thought of bypassing the traffic gridlock and having a police escort to the hospital instead.

“But once police said the Talmadge Bridge was closed, I lost hope on Savannah,” she said.

Hardeeville police called for an ambulance, along with paramedics who timed Simplis-Paige’s contractions to be just two minutes apart.

Simplis-Paige called her husband from the gas station parking lot with the new plan: delivery at Coastal Carolina Hospital.

There was no time for paperwork nor an epidural. Within 15 minutes, a 7-pound, 14-ounce, 20-inch-long baby girl was born.

IrmaBaby4
Presley Jade Simplis-Paige at Coastal Carolina Hospital on Sept. 13, 2017.
Cassie Clayshulte Photography

Dad arrived half an hour late.

Cassie Clayshulte, of Cassie Clayshulte Photography and a newborn photographer for Coastal Carolina Hospital, snapped the family photos the next day.

IrmaBaby1
Candice Simplis-Paige and Marcus Paige with their newborn daughter, Presley, at Coastal Carolina Hospital on Sept. 13, 2017.
Cassie Clayshulte Photography

The name, Presley Jade Simplis-Paige, was decided on months ago.

Did they consider switching her name to Irma?

“That would be the last thing I’d want to name her,” Simplis-Paige said. “Presley definitely was the silver lining in this whole experience.”

Kelly Meyerhofer: 843-706-8136, @KellyMeyerhofer

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Here's what the Edisto Beach Police Department saw during and after Irma

Here's what the Edisto Beach Police Department saw during and after Irma 2:16

Here's what the Edisto Beach Police Department saw during and after Irma
Was Tybee Island affected by Irma? See for yourself. 2:17

Was Tybee Island affected by Irma? See for yourself.
How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods 1:17

How Beaufort's King Street recovered from Irma's floods

View More Video