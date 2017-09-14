Crews worked Tuesday in Port Royal to repair a power lines damaged during Tropical Storm Irma. As of Thursday morning, nearly 1,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Beaufort County.
Crews worked Tuesday in Port Royal to repair a power lines damaged during Tropical Storm Irma. As of Thursday morning, nearly 1,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Beaufort County. Lucas High lhigh@islandpacket.com
Crews worked Tuesday in Port Royal to repair a power lines damaged during Tropical Storm Irma. As of Thursday morning, nearly 1,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Beaufort County. Lucas High lhigh@islandpacket.com

Hurricane

Days after Irma, nearly 1,000 in Beaufort County still without power. Hope it’s not you

By Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

September 14, 2017 10:46 AM

Nearly 1,000 homes and businesses in Beaufort County remained without power as of late Thursday morning, three days after Tropical Storm Irma blew through the Lowcountry.

According to South Carolina Electric & Gas’s outage map, 969 customers spread throughout the northern portion of the county had yet to have electricity restored.

Crews are working to have power restored to those customers by 11:45 p.m. Thursday. However accessibility problems might keep customers on Daufuskie and Fripp islands in the dark beyond that time, according to the utility.

In southern Beaufort County, Palmetto Electric Cooperative had resolved all storm-related outages by Thursday morning, co-op spokesman Tray Hunter said.

“We’re at the point now where we are sending crews to other (electricity) co-ops in Florida and Georgia,” he said.

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like.

Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like. 5:51

Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like.
Hurricane Irma can't keep Bluffton woman from answering call from LIVE with Kelly and Ryan 0:57

Hurricane Irma can't keep Bluffton woman from answering call from LIVE with Kelly and Ryan
Boat navigates Beaufort's 'The Point' historic neighborhood after it flooded from Irma 2:50

Boat navigates Beaufort's 'The Point' historic neighborhood after it flooded from Irma

View More Video