Days after Irma, nearly 1,000 in Beaufort County still without power. Hope it’s not you

Nearly 1,000 homes and businesses in Beaufort County remained without power as of late Thursday morning, three days after Tropical Storm Irma blew through the Lowcountry.
According to South Carolina Electric & Gas’s outage map, 969 customers spread throughout the northern portion of the county had yet to have electricity restored.
Crews are working to have power restored to those customers by 11:45 p.m. Thursday. However accessibility problems might keep customers on Daufuskie and Fripp islands in the dark beyond that time, according to the utility.
In southern Beaufort County, Palmetto Electric Cooperative had resolved all storm-related outages by Thursday morning, co-op spokesman Tray Hunter said.
“We’re at the point now where we are sending crews to other (electricity) co-ops in Florida and Georgia,” he said.
