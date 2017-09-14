‘Somewhere I love.’ Why Daufuskie residents told Tropical Storm Irma to take a hike

Daufuskie Island resident and author Roger Pinckney might just have put into words what many of his fellow islanders felt as Tropical Storm Irma roared through the Lowcountry this week.
“If I’m going to die somewhere, I’m going to die somewhere I love,” Pinckney said Wednesday.
Pinckney was among the 101 residents who stayed on the island during the storm. That was one more than the number who stayed during Hurricane Matthew in October.
Oct. 21, 2016 Those who didn’t evacuate for Matthew tell us about their night. | READ
This week, they faced sustained winds of nearly 70 mph, high tides, flooding and downed trees on power lines during the Monday storm.
But aside from continuing power outages, few signs of the storm remained Wednesday.
The areas most affected by Irma included the driftwood cabin area of Melrose Place, Bloody Point and Sandy Lane, according to island residents.
Because of the storm surge Monday, tides were the highest Pinckney had ever seen, he said. On Driftwood Cottage Lane — a usually dry, dirt road — he saw 4-foot-high waves breaking in the middle of the road hours after the tide changed.
But while electrical boxes along the waterfront were tipped over, one boat in the Historic District was pushed on shore, and some golf carts wrecked, the damage didn’t come close to Matthew, residents said.
“Matthew was more of a wind event and Irma was a water event,” Pinckney said. “... Luckily, there were no trees going through people’s homes this time.”
Not everyone stayed.
Deborah Smith evacuated with her 25 cats and dogs Sept. 7.
She returned Wednesday and said it was “a miracle” that more homes were not damaged by the flooding.
Smith also owns Daufuskie Rental Company, which rents out about 15 homes, villas and log cabins to visitors.
Even though would-be visitors won’t be able to use the pools at most of the homes and might not have electricity for a while, she said there are some “die-hard Daufuskie fans who say, ‘We’ll come no matter what.’”
She said one man told her, ‘We don’t care what (Daufuskie) is like (after Irma), we just want to be a part of it.”
Tree loss was devastating after Hurricane Matthew, Smith said. This time, the loss was minor.
Daufuskie Fire Chief Eddie Boys said Irma knocked down 19 trees on roadways. As of Wednesday, all had been cleared and the flooding had subsided.
Crews from SCE&G were flying a helicopter over the island to survey and later remove trees lying on or near power lines. The crews were working to restore power to the island, which went out early Monday morning.
At Haig Point, few signs were left of the storm.
Oysters and rocks used to protect Beach Road along the east side of the point were washed into the roadway. Workers used bulldozers to clear piles of oysters nearly 2 feet high in some spots of the road.
Haig Point golf staff and some volunteer residents had already cleared debris from most of the golf course. Sales and Marketing Director Adam Martin said the first eight holes would open Thursday and the back eight Friday.
Staff members assessing the 267 homes in Haig Point reported not one was damaged, Martin said.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
Comments