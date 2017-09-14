More Videos

Irma flooded some of Hilton Head's most popular spots. Here's what it looked like.

Here's what we know about that giant buoy that washed up near Coligny Beach

Here's what Hilton Head's south beaches looked like 2 days after Irma

Here's what Harbour Town looked like during and after Tropical Storm Irma

Irma has come and gone... and Sea Pines' South Beach Marina is just fine

What a drive through Daufuskie Island looks like after Irma

A look at South Forest Beach as hotels clean up after Irma

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park

The US Army brings their own gas, but tankers are smaller for good reason

Irma flooded Downtown Beaufort on Monday. Here's what a drone captured Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Irma caused major flooding in downtown Beaufort on Monday. By Tuesday, the water had receded.
Here’s a way you can help Beaufort and Jasper counties after Irma

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

September 14, 2017 9:48 AM

The United Way of the Lowcountry is raising money for people in Beaufort and Jasper counties affected by Hurricane Irma.

Donations can be made on the United Way of the Lowcountry website at uwlowcountry.org. Donations for storm relief should be marked “Hurricane Irma.”

Money can also be donated by texting IRMARELIEF17 to 71777. Donations can be mailed to United Way of the Lowcountry at P.O. Box 202, Beaufort, SC 29901. Checks should be made payable to United Way of the Lowcountry with “Hurricane Irma” in the memo.

The United Way is designated by Beaufort County to collect and distribute the money, and all money raised will be used locally, the United Way said in a news release.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

