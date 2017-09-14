Here’s a way you can help Beaufort and Jasper counties after Irma

The United Way of the Lowcountry is raising money for people in Beaufort and Jasper counties affected by Hurricane Irma.

Donations can be made on the United Way of the Lowcountry website at uwlowcountry.org. Donations for storm relief should be marked “Hurricane Irma.”

Money can also be donated by texting IRMARELIEF17 to 71777. Donations can be mailed to United Way of the Lowcountry at P.O. Box 202, Beaufort, SC 29901. Checks should be made payable to United Way of the Lowcountry with “Hurricane Irma” in the memo.

The United Way is designated by Beaufort County to collect and distribute the money, and all money raised will be used locally, the United Way said in a news release.