Are the resorts back open on Hilton Head Island yet?

Some of the resorts on Hilton Head Island will reopen Thursday while others appear to need a little more time to recover from Tropical Storm Irma.
Here is what we know:
Sea Pines Resort
Steve Birdwell, resort president, said via email Wednesday that the resort will be fully operational starting Thursday.
“While there were many reports and images taken of the flood tide and storm surge in Harbour Town Yacht Basin, we are extremely pleased to report there was very minimal damage caused to the docks and walkways in Harbour Town,” Birdwell said. “Most of the stores and restaurants in Harbour Town reported no damages and they will be reopening tomorrow as well.”
Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island
Sonesta Resort announced via its website that it will be fully operational Thursday.
“Sonesta Resort Hilton Head Island is excited to share that there was no property damage as result of the storm,” An message posted Wednesday on its website states. “Staff is currently working to return the hotel to business as usual as quickly as possible.”
Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort
A press release from Palmetto Dunes Oceanfront Resort sent Wednesday said it will be fully operational started Thursday.
Yerko Castedo, a vacation planner for the resort, said Wednesday that the resort received little damage.
Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort
A message on the resort’s website states it will be fully operational Thursday.
“We are pleased to announce that the Omni Hilton Head Oceanfront Resort did not sustain any damage,” the message states.
The Westin Hilton Head
A message on the Westin Hilton Head website says it will not be taking reservations for dates sooner than Sept. 18.
“The safety of our guests and associates is always a top priority,” the website states. “We encourage those planning to visit the resort/hotel to check the news for the most current information and amend their travel plans accordingly.
Disney’s Hilton Head island Resort
An update on Disney’s website for the resort gives little information for when the resort will reopen.
“Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort is currently closed due to Hurricane Irma,” The alert states. “Please continue to check back for updates.”
A call to Disney’s media line went unanswered Wednesday. The resort, which sustained damage during Hurricane Matthew, left a similar message after that storm. It took weeks for Disney representatives to provide a timeline for reopening.
