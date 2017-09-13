Park rangers to get their first look at what Tropical Storm Irma did to Pinckney Island

Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge remains closed in the wake of Tropical Storm Irma as park rangers began making their way around Beaufort County refuges to assess damages.
According to Amy Ochoa, refuge ranger with Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge, the island had not yet been assessed for damage as of Wednesday morning.
“We are still basically in the assessing process of going through and assessing damages and seeing what needs to be addressed before we know if everything is safe to open to the public,” Ochoa said.
Ochoa said the main concerns for Pinckney Island include downed trees over roadways and possible flooding.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments