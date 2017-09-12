More Videos

  • Irma Hilton Head Plantation: Here's what to do with your yard debris

    Tom Tiemann, 73, of the Oyster Reef neighborhood on Hilton Head Island and his dog, Remington, deliver a load of yard debris to the new drop-off site in Hilton Head Plantation following Tropical Storm Irma on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.

Tom Tiemann, 73, of the Oyster Reef neighborhood on Hilton Head Island and his dog, Remington, deliver a load of yard debris to the new drop-off site in Hilton Head Plantation following Tropical Storm Irma on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017.
Tom Tiemann, 73, of the Oyster Reef neighborhood on Hilton Head Island and his dog, Remington, deliver a load of yard debris to the new drop-off site in Hilton Head Plantation following Tropical Storm Irma on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017. dlauderdale@islandpacket.com

Hurricane

Hilton Head Plantation: Where to take yard debris

By David Lauderdale

dlauderdale@islandpacket.com

September 12, 2017 3:47 PM

Yard debris in Hilton Head Plantation must be dropped in a different place following Tropical Storm Irma.

Residents must take it to an area by the Surrey Lane ball field, the POA has announced. The usual drop off site by the community gardens is closed.

The ball field is at the corner of Seabrook Drive and Surrey Lane, by the POA offices.

A steady stream of residents was already using the new site by mid-day Tuesday.

POA general manager Peter Kristian told residents via e-mail blast:

“What you will not see when you arrive home is mountains of logs and landscape debris lining the road rights of way. We have a lot of debris but it is mainly limbs and leaf litter.”

He said Tuesday morning it was too early to know how many trees fell on open space or private property.

“The plantation is ‘untidy’ with debris, but we should have the main roads mostly clear ... It will take some time to get to all the residential streets. Your patience will be much appreciated.”

David Lauderdale: 843-706-8115, @ThatsLauderdale

