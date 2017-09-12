Where can I eat in Beaufort County Tuesday?

Last updated 4:47 p.m. Tuesday
These are places that we know are opening Tuesday.
Bluffton
▪ Bojangles, 8230 Pinellas Drive
▪ British Open Pub of Bluffton, 1 Sherington Drive
▪ Cahill’s Market & Chicken Kitche, 1055 May River Road, open until 3 p.m.
▪ Calhouns Bluffton, 9 Promenade Street, opens at 4 p.m.
▪ Cheap Seats Tavern 2, 142 Burnt Church Road, open at 3 p.m. with bar and food
▪ Cheeburger Cheeburger, 108 Buckwalter Parkway
▪ Chin Dynasty China Bistro, 108 Buckwalter Parkway
▪ China Wok, 80 Baylor Drive
▪ Chow Daddy’s, 15 Towne Drive
▪ Domino’s Pizza, 22 Plantation Park Drive
▪ Fiesta Fresh, 876 Fording Island Road
▪ Fat Patties, 207 Bluffton Road, open at 11 a.m.
▪ Giuseppi’s Pizza & Pasta, 25 Bluffton Road, open for lunch and dinner
▪ Golden Corral, 1196 Fording Island Road, open until 8 p.m.
▪ Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant, 103 Buckwalter Place Blvd.
▪ Jade Garden, 1304 Fording Island Road
▪ Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1019 Fording Island Road
▪ Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q, 872 Fording Island Road
▪ Katie O’Donald’s, 1008 Fording Island Road
▪ Kelly’s Tavern, 11 Buckingham Plantation
▪ Kobe Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, 30 Plantation Park Drive
▪ La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, 25 Bluffton Road
▪ Little Ceasars Pizza, 73 Towne Drive
▪ Local Pie, 15 State of Mind Road, opens at noon
▪ Longhorn Steakhouse, 1262 Fording Island Road
▪ Moe’s Southwest Grill, 3 Malphrus Road
▪ Mulberry Street Trattoria, 1476 Fording Island Road, open 4:45 p.m.
▪ Old Town Dispensary, 15 Captains, opens at 4:30 p.m. with only bar service
▪ Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 1266 Fording Island Road, open with limited menu
▪ Outback Steakhouse, 100 Buckwalter Parkway
▪ Panda Chinese Restaurant, 22 Towne Drive, only delivery
▪ Panera Bread, 1264 Fording Island Road
▪ Pour Richard’s, 4376 Bluffton Parkway, opens at 5:30 p.m.
▪ Red Fish, 32 Bruin Road, open for dinner from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with no bar
▪ Red Stripes Caribbean Cuisine and Lounge, 8 Pin Oak Street, open
▪ Ruan Thai Cuisine, 26 Towne Drive, open at 5 p.m.
▪ Sakehouse Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, 1017 Fording Island Road
▪ Salty Dog Bluffton Restaurant and Pizza, 1414 Fording Island Road
▪ Sonic Drive-in, 5 Sherington Drive
▪ The Brick Chicken, 1011 Fording Island Road
▪ The Cottage Cafe, Bakery & Tea Room, 38 Calhouns St., opened at 10 a.m.
▪ The Original 46 Gastropub, 68 Bluffton Road
▪ The Sugaree, 142 Burnt Church Road
▪ Truffles Cafe, 91 Towne Drive
▪ Wendy’s, 4 Belfair Village Drive
▪ Wild Wing Cafe, 1188 Fording Island Road
Hilton Head Island
▪ Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe, 69 Pope Ave. opens at 3 p.m.
▪ Big Bamboo Cafe, 1 N. Forest Beach Drive
▪ Black Marlin Bayside Grill, 86 Helmsman Way, open at 5 p.m. with limited menu
▪ Carolina Crab Company, 86 Helmsman Way, open for dinner
▪ Cheap Seats Tavern, 55 Mathews Drive, open at 3 p.m. with bar service only
▪ Dough Boys Pizza, 1 New Orleans Road, no delivery
▪ Earle of Sandwich Pub, 1 N Forest Beach Drive, open at noon
▪ Fishcamp on Broad Creek, 11 Simmons Road, open for lunch and dinner
▪ Frankie Bones, 1301 Main Street, open at 5 p.m.
▪ Gringo’s Diner, 6 Lagoon Road
▪ Local Pie, 55 New Orleans Road, open at 5 p.m.
▪ Market Street Cafe, 1 N. Forest Beach Drive, open at noon
▪ Marleys Shrimp and Burger Shack, 35 Office Park Road, open at 4 p.m.
▪ Red Fish, 8 Archer Road, open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
▪ Reilley’s North End Pup, 95 Matthews Drive, open for lunch and dinner
▪ Reilley’s Grill and Bar, 7D Greenwood Drive, open for lunch and dinner
▪ The Boardroom, 7 Greenwood Drive, opens at 5 p.m.
▪ The Crazy Crab Jarvis Creek, 104 William Hilton Parkway, open for dinner
▪ Wayback Burgers, 32 Shelter Cove Lane
Beaufort
▪ Bojangles, 109 Robert Smalls Parkway, opens at 11 a.m.
▪ Breakwater Restaurant & Bar, 203 Carteret Street
▪ Gilligan’s Seafood Restaurant, 2601 Boundary Street, opens at 11 a.m.
▪ Old Bull Tavern, 205 West Street
▪ Plums Restaurant, 904 Bay Street, opened at 11 a.m.
▪ Q on Bay, 822 Bay Street
▪ Red Rooster Cafe, 2045 Boundary Street
▪ Saltus River Grill, 802 Bay Street, open at 5 p.m.
▪ Southern Sweets Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop, 917 Bay Street, open at noon
▪ The Lollipop Shop, 103 West Street Extension
▪ Wren Bistro & Bar, 210 Carteret Street
Port Royal
▪ Fat Patties, 831 Parris Island Gateway, open at 11 a.m.
▪ Nuances, 918 8th Street, open at 10 a.m.
▪ Pluff Mudd Coffee Co., 1632 Paris Ave
