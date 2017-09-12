stock image
stock image

Hurricane

Where can I eat in Beaufort County Tuesday?

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

September 12, 2017 10:02 AM

Last updated 4:47 p.m. Tuesday

These are places that we know are opening Tuesday.

Bluffton

▪  Bojangles, 8230 Pinellas Drive

▪  British Open Pub of Bluffton, 1 Sherington Drive

▪  Cahill’s Market & Chicken Kitche, 1055 May River Road, open until 3 p.m.

▪  Calhouns Bluffton, 9 Promenade Street, opens at 4 p.m.

▪  Cheap Seats Tavern 2, 142 Burnt Church Road, open at 3 p.m. with bar and food

▪  Cheeburger Cheeburger, 108 Buckwalter Parkway

▪  Chin Dynasty China Bistro, 108 Buckwalter Parkway

▪  China Wok, 80 Baylor Drive

▪  Chow Daddy’s, 15 Towne Drive

▪  Domino’s Pizza, 22 Plantation Park Drive

▪  Fiesta Fresh, 876 Fording Island Road

▪  Fat Patties, 207 Bluffton Road, open at 11 a.m.

▪  Giuseppi’s Pizza & Pasta, 25 Bluffton Road, open for lunch and dinner

▪  Golden Corral, 1196 Fording Island Road, open until 8 p.m.

▪  Hong Kong Chinese Restaurant, 103 Buckwalter Place Blvd.

▪  Jade Garden, 1304 Fording Island Road

▪  Jersey Mike’s Subs, 1019 Fording Island Road

▪  Jim ‘N Nick’s Bar-B-Q, 872 Fording Island Road

▪  Katie O’Donald’s, 1008 Fording Island Road

▪  Kelly’s Tavern, 11 Buckingham Plantation

▪  Kobe Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, 30 Plantation Park Drive

▪  La Hacienda Mexican Restaurant, 25 Bluffton Road

▪  Little Ceasars Pizza, 73 Towne Drive

▪  Local Pie, 15 State of Mind Road, opens at noon

▪  Longhorn Steakhouse, 1262 Fording Island Road

▪  Moe’s Southwest Grill, 3 Malphrus Road

▪  Mulberry Street Trattoria, 1476 Fording Island Road, open 4:45 p.m.

▪  Old Town Dispensary, 15 Captains, opens at 4:30 p.m. with only bar service

▪  Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, 1266 Fording Island Road, open with limited menu

▪  Outback Steakhouse, 100 Buckwalter Parkway

▪  Panda Chinese Restaurant, 22 Towne Drive, only delivery

▪  Panera Bread, 1264 Fording Island Road

▪  Pour Richard’s, 4376 Bluffton Parkway, opens at 5:30 p.m.

▪  Red Fish, 32 Bruin Road, open for dinner from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with no bar

▪  Red Stripes Caribbean Cuisine and Lounge, 8 Pin Oak Street, open

▪  Ruan Thai Cuisine, 26 Towne Drive, open at 5 p.m.

▪  Sakehouse Japanese Steakhouse and Sushi Bar, 1017 Fording Island Road

▪  Salty Dog Bluffton Restaurant and Pizza, 1414 Fording Island Road

▪  Sonic Drive-in, 5 Sherington Drive

▪  The Brick Chicken, 1011 Fording Island Road

▪  The Cottage Cafe, Bakery & Tea Room, 38 Calhouns St., opened at 10 a.m.

▪  The Original 46 Gastropub, 68 Bluffton Road

▪  The Sugaree, 142 Burnt Church Road

▪  Truffles Cafe, 91 Towne Drive

▪  Wendy’s, 4 Belfair Village Drive

▪  Wild Wing Cafe, 1188 Fording Island Road

Hilton Head Island

▪  Aunt Chiladas Easy Street Cafe, 69 Pope Ave. opens at 3 p.m.

▪  Big Bamboo Cafe, 1 N. Forest Beach Drive

▪  Black Marlin Bayside Grill, 86 Helmsman Way, open at 5 p.m. with limited menu

▪  Carolina Crab Company, 86 Helmsman Way, open for dinner

▪  Cheap Seats Tavern, 55 Mathews Drive, open at 3 p.m. with bar service only

▪  Dough Boys Pizza, 1 New Orleans Road, no delivery

▪  Earle of Sandwich Pub, 1 N Forest Beach Drive, open at noon

▪  Fishcamp on Broad Creek, 11 Simmons Road, open for lunch and dinner

▪  Frankie Bones, 1301 Main Street, open at 5 p.m.

▪  Gringo’s Diner, 6 Lagoon Road

▪  Local Pie, 55 New Orleans Road, open at 5 p.m.

▪  Market Street Cafe, 1 N. Forest Beach Drive, open at noon

▪  Marleys Shrimp and Burger Shack, 35 Office Park Road, open at 4 p.m.

▪  Red Fish, 8 Archer Road, open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

▪  Reilley’s North End Pup, 95 Matthews Drive, open for lunch and dinner

▪  Reilley’s Grill and Bar, 7D Greenwood Drive, open for lunch and dinner

▪  The Boardroom, 7 Greenwood Drive, opens at 5 p.m.

▪  The Crazy Crab Jarvis Creek, 104 William Hilton Parkway, open for dinner

▪  Wayback Burgers, 32 Shelter Cove Lane

Beaufort

▪  Bojangles, 109 Robert Smalls Parkway, opens at 11 a.m.

▪  Breakwater Restaurant & Bar, 203 Carteret Street

▪  Gilligan’s Seafood Restaurant, 2601 Boundary Street, opens at 11 a.m.

▪  Old Bull Tavern, 205 West Street

▪  Plums Restaurant, 904 Bay Street, opened at 11 a.m.

▪  Q on Bay, 822 Bay Street

▪  Red Rooster Cafe, 2045 Boundary Street

▪  Saltus River Grill, 802 Bay Street, open at 5 p.m.

▪  Southern Sweets Ice Cream & Sandwich Shop, 917 Bay Street, open at noon

▪  The Lollipop Shop, 103 West Street Extension

▪  Wren Bistro & Bar, 210 Carteret Street

Port Royal

▪  Fat Patties, 831 Parris Island Gateway, open at 11 a.m.

▪  Nuances, 918 8th Street, open at 10 a.m.

▪  Pluff Mudd Coffee Co., 1632 Paris Ave

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Irma leaves Savannah and Tybee Island with flooded streets and uprooted trees

Irma leaves Savannah and Tybee Island with flooded streets and uprooted trees 2:54

Irma leaves Savannah and Tybee Island with flooded streets and uprooted trees
First responders use airboat to rescue Seabrook residents from Irma floodwaters 0:58

First responders use airboat to rescue Seabrook residents from Irma floodwaters
Irma Hilton Head Plantation: Here's what to do with your yard debris 0:52

Irma Hilton Head Plantation: Here's what to do with your yard debris

View More Video