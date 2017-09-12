Beaufort County power outages from Irma remain in the thousands

By 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, 5,206 South Carolina Electric & Gas customers in Beaufort County had no electricity, according to figures from the utility. The number had been steadily decreasing, with the exception of one jump, since its worst point on Monday.
Power to all Palmetto Electric Cooperative customers in the county had been restored as of 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the cooperative.
The most recent outage reports make up a fraction of the number of SCE&G and Palmetto Electric customers — about 37,000 total — in Beaufort County who reportedly lost power at the peak of the storm Monday.
SCE&G had an increase of about 1,000 reported outages around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, but the numbers soon decreased again. A spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment late Tuesday afternoon.
Although crews from Palmetto Electric were unable to repair many of the power outages Monday because of heavy flooding, crews worked late into Monday night and were on site by Tuesday morning, said Tray Hunter, spokesman for Palmetto Electric.
Crews from SCE&G also worked through the night and were working throughout Tuesday, according to spokeswoman Aimee Murray. The company hopes to restore power as soon as possible, Murray said.
Most of the power outages from SCE&G occurred north of the Broad River, while most from Palmetto Electric were located on Hilton Head. The outages were largely caused by heavy winds, with gusts reaching 60 miles per hour, and tree branches that fell on power lines, according to the utilities.
In addition, there were 439 SCE&G customers without power in Jasper County as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, and 137 Hampton County customers from both utilities (only one outage for Palmetto Electric) were in the dark at that time, according to the utilities.
