Hurricane

SC Gov. Henry McMaster to hold 10 a.m. press conference Tuesday

By Kelly Meyerhofer

kmeyerhofer@islandpacket.com

September 12, 2017 9:11 AM

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster will hold a 10 a.m. press conference Tuesday. An announcement on lifting the evacuation order is expected, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Nixle sent around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The evacuation order, issued Friday and took effect 10 a.m. Saturday applied only to barrier islands in three counties. For Beaufort County, the order applied to Hilton Head Island, Fripp Island, Hunting Island, Harbor Island and Daufuskie Island.

On Monday, McMaster did not lift the mandatory evacuation order restricting residents from the county’s barrier islands and said a decision on lifting the order will be made in cooperation with county officials.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office will follow McMaster’s press conference with their own. It be will broadcast live on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page and the County Channel’s YouTube page.

