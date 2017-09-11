Hurricane

Hilton Head mayor addresses Irma and re-entry in letter

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

September 11, 2017 7:47 PM

Hilton Head mayor David Bennett addressed condition of the island and re-entry in a letter Monday night.

Bennett said the Hilton Head Hospital emergency room is in the process of being restored, and fire rescue services were fully operational

He also said damage assessment of roadways and causeways should be completed by Beaufort County and the S.C. Department of Transportation at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Utility companies are working to repair power and water outages, Bennett said. More than 8,100 Palmetto Electric Cooperative customers on Hilton Head were without power, he said.

Bennett said the town’s plan is for re-entry to the island Tuesday upon the lifting of the evacuation order by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'It makes me sick': Mayor Sulka on Bluffton flooding during Irma

'It makes me sick': Mayor Sulka on Bluffton flooding during Irma 1:14

'It makes me sick': Mayor Sulka on Bluffton flooding during Irma
Irma brings major flooding to Colleton River Plantation 1:59

Irma brings major flooding to Colleton River Plantation
Damage from Tropical Storm Irma at Hilton Head's South Beach 0:49

Damage from Tropical Storm Irma at Hilton Head's South Beach

View More Video