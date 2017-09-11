Hilton Head mayor addresses Irma and re-entry in letter

Hilton Head mayor David Bennett addressed condition of the island and re-entry in a letter Monday night.
Bennett said the Hilton Head Hospital emergency room is in the process of being restored, and fire rescue services were fully operational
He also said damage assessment of roadways and causeways should be completed by Beaufort County and the S.C. Department of Transportation at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Utility companies are working to repair power and water outages, Bennett said. More than 8,100 Palmetto Electric Cooperative customers on Hilton Head were without power, he said.
Bennett said the town’s plan is for re-entry to the island Tuesday upon the lifting of the evacuation order by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.
