What’s open in Beaufort County right now?

Here’s what we know is open in and around Beaufort County as of 4 p.m. Monday:
▪ Walmart in Hardeeville
▪ Parkers, 6200 Jennifer Court, Bluffton
▪ China Wok, 80 Baylor Drive, Bluffton, open until 5 p.m.
▪ Hinchey’s Chicago Bar & Girll, 70 Pope Ave., Hilton Head Island, open
▪ Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 157 Okatie Center Blvd, Okatie open until 5 p.m.
▪ Hong Kong Chinese on Buckwalter in Bluffton
▪ Truffles Cafe, 91 Towne Dr, Bluffton opens at 5 p.m. (According to their Facebook)
▪ New China, 19533 Whyte Hardee Blvd, Hardeeville
▪ Waffle House on High Tide Drive in Beaufort (they have lost electricity but are still cooking a limited menu)
