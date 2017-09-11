More Videos

Hurricane

What’s open in Beaufort County right now?

By Liz Farrell and Teresa Moss

lfarrell@islandpacket.com

September 11, 2017 12:51 PM

Here’s what we know is open in and around Beaufort County as of 4 p.m. Monday:

▪  Walmart in Hardeeville

▪  Parkers, 6200 Jennifer Court, Bluffton

▪  China Wok, 80 Baylor Drive, Bluffton, open until 5 p.m.

▪  Hinchey’s Chicago Bar & Girll, 70 Pope Ave., Hilton Head Island, open

▪  Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 157 Okatie Center Blvd, Okatie open until 5 p.m.

▪  Hong Kong Chinese on Buckwalter in Bluffton

▪  Truffles Cafe, 91 Towne Dr, Bluffton opens at 5 p.m. (According to their Facebook)

▪  New China, 19533 Whyte Hardee Blvd, Hardeeville

▪  Waffle House on High Tide Drive in Beaufort (they have lost electricity but are still cooking a limited menu)

