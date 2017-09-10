Hilton Head has debris-clearing plan in place after Hurricane Irma

Those residents who chose to stay behind and brave the winds, rain and storm surge that are possible when Hurricane Irma affects Hilton Head Island on Monday may see debris and downed trees after the storm is through. But town staff have an action plan for clearing any debris as quickly as possible.
“I think we’re well prepared,” said town manager Steve Riley on Sunday. “We learned lessons from last year, and I think we’re situated well.”
Riley said the town already has activated contracts with CrowderGulf, a disaster recovery and debris removal service. As soon as conditions are safe enough to go out, they will start clearing any debris.
Riley said tasks will be split up among staff so they can get the island up and running again. Depending on the damage to beaches, Scott Liggett, director of public facilities and chief engineer for the town, said the town is prepared to restore gaps in sand dunes that may have been washed away.
The island’s South Island Emergency Beach Fill project came to a halt earlier in the week because those beaches being restored likely will see more damage from Irma.
A priority list of which facilities must be reopened first has been devised by town staff. First on the list is fire and rescue headquarters, followed by pump stations, the hospital and public service districts.
Once these “critical facilities” are reopened, people likely will be permitted back on the island, Riley said.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
