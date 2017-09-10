Didn’t evacuate? Here are some tips for staying safe on Hilton Head

At some point, emergency response services will stop on Hilton Head Island as storms from Hurricane Irma close in on the island on Monday.
Fire chief Brad Tadlock said once winds reach about 40 mph, it will no longer be safe for them to respond to emergencies. When that happens, services will stop until conditions are safe again.
Here are several tips provided by Hilton Head Fire and Rescue for staying safe during the storm:
▪ Abide by curfew (7 p.m. to 7 a.m.) and stay indoors
▪ If water comes into your home, go to the second floor if there is one
▪ Don’t use candles or open flames as a light source
▪ Gather your family into a room with no windows
▪ Watch out for downed power lines and flooded roads
Other hurricane tips:
▪ Keep a disaster supply kit readily available
▪ Stay alert for storm advisories
▪ Have enough food and water for several days
▪ Protect valuable documents
▪ Work with your neighbors and check on the elderly who might be near you
