  Hurricane Irma has closed the Savannah bridge - here is a detour if conditions allow

    The Talmadge Memorial Bridge has been closed due to anticipated winds from Hurricane Irma. If weather conditions allow, drivers can detour through tuning SC 170 West into Port Wentworth, Ga.

Do I have to use I-95 after Hurricane Irma closed the Savannah bridge?

By Drew Martin

dmartin@islandpacket.com

September 10, 2017 6:12 PM

The Houlihan Bridge in Port Wentworth, Ga. was open and marked as a detour on a Sunday afternoon drive soon after the Talmadge Memorial Bridge was closed on Sunday at noon in anticipation of Hurricane Irma’s winds.

One thing is certain, emergency personnel are stressing that you should stay off the roads in the Lowcountry as Hurricane Irma bears down on the coast.

Dennis Jones, Chatham Emergency Management Agency director stresses that hurricane force winds will start at midnight and could last 12-15 hours - well into Monday evening.

Whether the Houlihan bridge will stay open is currently unknown especially with storm surge.

Potential for flooding is high along SC 170 and the Houlihan Bridge coastal marshes and waterways of the Savannah National Wildlife Refuge as well as the tidal Savannah River surround the area..

WJCL TV in Savannah reports that there are two more high tide cycles as Hurricane Irma winds through the area at her anticipated speed which could only add to the potential for highway flooding in all low lying areas - even away from the coast.

