stock image
stock image

Hurricane

Can’t get home? Try these free Airbnb in Beaufort County

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

September 10, 2017 5:48 PM

Airbnb is connecting displaced Beaufort County residents with others willing to open their homes for free.

The Airbnb Disaster Response Program is a tool that allows neighbors to help neighbors, a Sunday news release from the company states.

Anyone in the Beaufort County area who opens their homes could be housing those who are displaced or emergency relief workers and volunteers.

The company is asking for hosts in Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper counties along with the Greenville-Spartanburg, Rock Hill and Anderson areas.

Anyone wanting to sign up or looking for a place to stay can go to airbnd.com/disaster.

Hosts can decide how long they would like to list their homes for free within the program activation window Sept. 8-28.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

The National Weather Service wants you to understand storm surge. They have pictures

The National Weather Service wants you to understand storm surge. They have pictures 1:24

The National Weather Service wants you to understand storm surge. They have pictures
Tampa Bay waters recede as region braces for Hurricane Irma 1:49

Tampa Bay waters recede as region braces for Hurricane Irma
The SC National Guard came to Bluffton's Buckwalter Rec Center, but not to play 2:40

The SC National Guard came to Bluffton's Buckwalter Rec Center, but not to play

View More Video