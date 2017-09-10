Can’t get home? Try these free Airbnb in Beaufort County

Airbnb is connecting displaced Beaufort County residents with others willing to open their homes for free.
The Airbnb Disaster Response Program is a tool that allows neighbors to help neighbors, a Sunday news release from the company states.
Anyone in the Beaufort County area who opens their homes could be housing those who are displaced or emergency relief workers and volunteers.
The company is asking for hosts in Beaufort, Colleton and Jasper counties along with the Greenville-Spartanburg, Rock Hill and Anderson areas.
Anyone wanting to sign up or looking for a place to stay can go to airbnd.com/disaster.
Hosts can decide how long they would like to list their homes for free within the program activation window Sept. 8-28.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments