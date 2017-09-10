Buckwalter Rec Center: From basketball to National Guard operations base for Hurricane Irma

More Videos 1:49 Tampa Bay waters recede as region braces for Hurricane Irma Pause 2:03 Expectations for Hurricane Irma's movement, rainfall and storm surge through Tuesday 2:40 The SC National Guard came to Bluffton's Buckwalter Rec Center, but not to play 0:48 Lady's Island Walmart closed as Hurricane Irma approaches 1:04 Beaufort business owner preps for Hurricane Irma 0:49 What will storm surge do to us? The potential effect of Irma 0:55 Mayor Bennett responds to Hilton Head evacuation 1:01 Tips on how to prepare your boat for Hurricane Irma 2:28 Floridian evacuates to Beaufort County before Hurricane Irma 0:34 The US Army brings their own gas, but tankers are smaller for good reason Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The SC National Guard came to Bluffton's Buckwalter Rec Center, but not to play After S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster called for the barrier islands to be evacuated as Hurricane Irma hurtles north, the South Carolina National Guard arrived in Beaufort County to help with emergency operations. The Guard set up camp at the Buckwalter Recreation Center in Bluffton. Here's a peak at how the Guard transformed a rec center into a base. After S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster called for the barrier islands to be evacuated as Hurricane Irma hurtles north, the South Carolina National Guard arrived in Beaufort County to help with emergency operations. The Guard set up camp at the Buckwalter Recreation Center in Bluffton. Here's a peak at how the Guard transformed a rec center into a base. Kasia Kovacs kkovacs@islandpacket.com

After S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster called for the barrier islands to be evacuated as Hurricane Irma hurtles north, the South Carolina National Guard arrived in Beaufort County to help with emergency operations. The Guard set up camp at the Buckwalter Recreation Center in Bluffton. Here's a peak at how the Guard transformed a rec center into a base. Kasia Kovacs kkovacs@islandpacket.com