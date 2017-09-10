Buckwalter Rec Center: From basketball to National Guard operations base for Hurricane Irma

The Buckwalter Rec Center in Bluffton has been transformed.
A basketball court is filled with green cots and camouflaged-colored backpacks. An administrative office has two makeshift (unmade) beds on the floor. A classroom has information about Hurricane Irma projected on the wall. The front desk is stacked with bread and cakes.
The rec center is buzzing, too. But these aren’t paying customers playing racquetball or running few laps. These are men and women in uniform: the South Carolina National Guard, ready to help with whatever Hurricane Irma throws at the Lowcountry.
“Sending us down here well in advance of the storm is a good precaution,” said Capt. Mark Bible, Jr., who’s not only a member of the National Guard, but a native of Beaufort as well.
Eight hundred troops in the South Carolina Guard were mobilized Thursday, and approximately 460 of them are now in Bluffton, Bible said. The soldiers arrived Friday, coming from all over the state, including Union county, Gaffney and Conway.
In the middle of last week, Hurricane Irma was projected to violently batter South Carolina, and especially Beaufort County. Since then, Irma’s path has shifted further westward but coastal South Carolina still is likely see the effects of the storm.
And so, as of Sunday afternoon, the soldiers have been enjoying themselves, but they’ve also been productive. Some soldiers have helped local law enforcement with evacuating the barrier islands and manning traffic checkpoints. Others have tackled the most dreaded work of all: Administration.
For the most part, the mood in the rec-center-turned-Guard-base has remained light.
Grocery stores and other locals have donated food. Troops receive hot meals three times a day, which is rare, Bible said. Soldiers chat and joke with each other.
And Saturday night, the troops got to witness the fall return of college football. Clemson fans watched a TV in a hallway, while South Carolina fans watched their game in a separate room. There was “not much trash talk going on,” Bible said.
When Beaufort County finally does feel the effects of Hurricane Irma — wind and several feet of storm surge are expected to be the biggest threats Monday — the troops will be ready. They are prepared to help with traffic, car accidents and, in the case of flooding, perform health and wellness checks, Bible said.
“As long as we’re getting paid, and as long as we’re getting good food to eat,” Bible said, “the guys are good to go.”
Kasia Kovacs: 843-706-8139, @kasiakovacs
Comments