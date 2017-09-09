On Hilton Head, some good-natured, Hurricane Irma, teenager mischief — and hospitality

It was mischief.
Good-natured mischief, yes, but mischief nonetheless.
Premeditated, even — they concocted the plan Friday night.
And so, when they saw the man — the owner, they presumed, of Hilton Head Island’s Legendary Golf putt putt course — approach them on whatever hole they were playing on the closed course, well, they thought they were in for it.
“We sort of planned it yesterday,” said Carson Copeland, who stood near Hole No. 14 on the miniature golf course around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, hours after S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s mandatory evacuation order for Hilton Head and Beaufort County’s other barrier islands went into effect ahead of Hurricane Irma.
“We were going to go golfing on the links,” said Copeland, a 16-year-old with long red hair. “But it was easier to come here.”
That man who approached Copeland and her friends was indeed the manager. Ed Berry had come to his business to feed a cat. When he saw a strange car parked in Legendary Golf’s lot, he walked the course to investigate.
“We saw him and some of us ran,” Copeland said. “And then he asked us if we wanted some extra (putters) and balls, and scorecards.”
“‘You don’t have to run,’” Berry said, recalling the encounter. “‘You’re not in trouble.’”
They weren’t.
Berry told them to keep playing, asked them to put the putters and balls on the back porch when they were done.
“There’s not much for kids to do right now on the island,” Berry said. “It’s just something to do. ... In times like these, when you can do something nice for somebody, make somebody smile, that’s what we should all be doing.”
So Copeland, brother-and-sister Owen and Olivia Allain — 14 and 17, respectively — Haley Hyatt, 16, Jacoob Weaver, 16, and J.T. Herman, 16, kept playing.
The teenagers, all of whom attend Hilton Head High School — except Herman, who attends Hilton Head Prep — did not keep score.
As they left the course, two mothers and their young sons pulled into the parking lot. Berry had given them permission to play the course as well. It would be one of the lad’s first putt-putt outing.
“And who knows,” Berry said late Saturday afternoon, “there could be 30 people playing (right now).”
He laughed.
Then, he said this: “My wife (Lorraine Berry) had the idea of just opening the course up tomorrow so people have something to do.”
And that’s just what the Berrys plan to do.
They’ll be there around 10 a.m. Sunday, and they might keep the course open till about 5 p.m.
The golf will be free.
Something nice for the locals and tourists who might need to decompress.
Some of that Hilton Head hospitality.
Wade Livingston: 843-706-8153, @WadeGLivingston
