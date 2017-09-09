Hurricane

How long did the Beaufort County School District extend Hurricane Irma school closings?

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

September 09, 2017 12:44 PM

Beaufort County School District announced Saturday public schools will now be closed Tuesday as well as Monday.

“This decision was made in cooperation with county emergency management officials,” a district news release said. “The district expects to reopen schools on normal schedules Wednesday, with the possible exception of Hilton Head Island schools should there be issues with storm surge-related flooding”

The district’s students went to school for only half a day Friday.

The latest information will be available on the district’s website, Facebook page and Twitter feed, the release said.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

