How long did the Beaufort County School District extend Hurricane Irma school closings?

Beaufort County School District announced Saturday public schools will now be closed Tuesday as well as Monday.
“This decision was made in cooperation with county emergency management officials,” a district news release said. “The district expects to reopen schools on normal schedules Wednesday, with the possible exception of Hilton Head Island schools should there be issues with storm surge-related flooding”
The district’s students went to school for only half a day Friday.
The latest information will be available on the district’s website, Facebook page and Twitter feed, the release said.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
