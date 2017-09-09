Hurricane Irma advice from Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling: ‘Remain vigilant’

Hurricane Irma is now forecast to track west of South Carolina, but Beaufort’s mayor warned Saturday morning that the effects here could still rival last year’s storm.
In an email newsletter, Keyserling asked residents to remain vigilant and said the city’s drainage systems would struggle with a storm surge, rainfall and sustained winds he said could rival or exceed Hurricane Matthew.
“People must remain vigilant,” Keyserling wrote. “While luck seems to have broken our way, based on what we know today, we are still likely to see a more significant storm surge and higher sustained winds than with Matthew.“
Keyserling mentioned the possibility of up to 12 inches of rain. The latest update from the National Weather Center in Charleston said the area should expect 4 to 6 inches of rain with the highest likelihood of flash flooding from Sunday night through Monday.
James Carpenter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said the area could expect 6 to 10 inches of rain or more.
Tropical storm-level winds could damage trees and cause power outages Monday, the National Weather Service said.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
