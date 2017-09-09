Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling speaks in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in 2015.
Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling speaks in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in 2015. File Staff Photo
Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling speaks in Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park in 2015. File Staff Photo

Hurricane

Hurricane Irma advice from Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling: ‘Remain vigilant’

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

September 09, 2017 09:22 AM

Hurricane Irma is now forecast to track west of South Carolina, but Beaufort’s mayor warned Saturday morning that the effects here could still rival last year’s storm.

In an email newsletter, Keyserling asked residents to remain vigilant and said the city’s drainage systems would struggle with a storm surge, rainfall and sustained winds he said could rival or exceed Hurricane Matthew.

“People must remain vigilant,” Keyserling wrote. “While luck seems to have broken our way, based on what we know today, we are still likely to see a more significant storm surge and higher sustained winds than with Matthew.“

Keyserling mentioned the possibility of up to 12 inches of rain. The latest update from the National Weather Center in Charleston said the area should expect 4 to 6 inches of rain with the highest likelihood of flash flooding from Sunday night through Monday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

James Carpenter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston, said the area could expect 6 to 10 inches of rain or more.

Tropical storm-level winds could damage trees and cause power outages Monday, the National Weather Service said.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • This Puerto Rican family's home was destroyed by Maria. Now they live on Hilton Head

    A Puerto Rican family of five has reunited and relocated on Hilton Head Island after their home was destroyed by Hurricane Maria. Here’s what it looked like after the hurricane ripped through the area.

This Puerto Rican family's home was destroyed by Maria. Now they live on Hilton Head

This Puerto Rican family's home was destroyed by Maria. Now they live on Hilton Head 0:36

This Puerto Rican family's home was destroyed by Maria. Now they live on Hilton Head
Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy 1:10

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy
How popular is Hilton Head's stranded buoy? Watch this timelapse. 1:04

How popular is Hilton Head's stranded buoy? Watch this timelapse.

View More Video