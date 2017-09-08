Bluffton evacuation routes by neighborhood

Beaufort County residents will be required to take predetermined routes that are based on where they live. Emergency officials might devise other evacuation routes depending on conditions that could include reversing lanes.
We asked several area residents on Friday morning whether changes in the forecast track of Hurricane Irma -- which make it seem less likely that Beaufort County will receive a direct hit from the storm -- are causing them to reconsider whether to evacuate or not.
Hurricane Irma weakened to a category 4 storm but remains dangerous. The storm is poised to bring hurricane conditions to the Florida Keys and South Florida on Saturday night. Hurricane warnings are in effect for South Florida while hurricane watches are in effect into central Florida.
The National Hurricane Center's Thursday morning forecast has Irma on track to make landfall near Savannah. But the track and strength of the hurricane could still change — and landfall is possible anywhere within the cone. The impact on South Carolina is largely dependent on what Hurricane Irma does when it reaches Florida.
With the threat of Hurricane Irma hitting us next week, Beaufort residents have been encouraged to prepare. Homeowners should start looking into covering their windows with plywood sooner than later and should give themselves enough time to get it up. Check out this video to find out what you need to know about boarding up your windows to protect your home.
With Hurricane Irma headed this way, we asked Nancy Cappelmann, Harbormaster at Harbour Town Yacht Basin on Hilton Head Island, for advice on what boat owners can do to prepare their boats for the coming storm.
To evacuate or not to evacuate? That is the question for some as Hurricane Irma tracks toward Beaufort County. We asked several people what they were going to do if the storm comes close, and here's what they said.