Gov. McMaster updates South Carolina on Hurricane Irma

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference to update South Carolina residents on the status of Hurricane Irma and preparations for evacuation as the storm tracks toward Florida.
This news conference has concluded.
September 08, 2017 2:00 PM
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference to update South Carolina residents on the status of Hurricane Irma and preparations for evacuation as the storm tracks toward Florida.
This news conference has concluded.
Comments