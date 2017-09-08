Hurricane

Gov. McMaster updates South Carolina on Hurricane Irma

Posted by Kelly Davis

The Island Packet

September 08, 2017 2:00 PM

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster has scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference to update South Carolina residents on the status of Hurricane Irma and preparations for evacuation as the storm tracks toward Florida.

This news conference has concluded.

