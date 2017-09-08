Sheriff’s Office plans evening update on Hurricane Irma

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is planning a news conference at 6:30 p.m. to share the county's evolving plans as Hurricane Irma approaches.
The event will be at the Sheriff's Office in Beaufort following a 5:30 p.m. call with the National Weather Service, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.
A mandatory evacuation has not yet been ordered for Beaufort County.
Sheriff P.J. Tanner said Thursday if there were to be an evacuation, it is likely to take place Saturday morning.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
