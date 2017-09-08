More Videos

Sheriff’s Office plans evening update on Hurricane Irma

Posted by Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

September 08, 2017 1:19 PM

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is planning a news conference at 6:30 p.m. to share the county's evolving plans as Hurricane Irma approaches.

The event will be at the Sheriff's Office in Beaufort following a 5:30 p.m. call with the National Weather Service, according to a Sheriff's Office news release.

A mandatory evacuation has not yet been ordered for Beaufort County.

Sheriff P.J. Tanner said Thursday if there were to be an evacuation, it is likely to take place Saturday morning.

