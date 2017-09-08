Should I stay or should I go? Lowcountry locals talk hurricane evacuation plans

More Videos

What I-95 at the Georgia border looked like Friday morning 0:46

Hurricane Irma poised to hit Florida: hurricane warnings and storm surge watches in effect 1:14

5 things you need to know before an evacuation 1:51

Duct tape won't cut it. Tips for boarding up your windows 0:56

Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -'Don't let it on the boat. Go, go.' 0:26

Tips on how to prepare your boat for Hurricane Irma 1:01

Where will you be if Hurricane Irma hits us? Here's how these people in Hilton Head and Bluffton answered 1:27

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot 0:33

Irma becomes the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane ever 1:36

Big waves on Hilton Head: Hurricane Irma surf report for Friday 0:40

    We asked several area residents on Friday morning whether changes in the forecast track of Hurricane Irma -- which make it seem less likely that Beaufort County will receive a direct hit from the storm -- are causing them to reconsider whether to evacuate or not.

We asked several area residents on Friday morning whether changes in the forecast track of Hurricane Irma -- which make it seem less likely that Beaufort County will receive a direct hit from the storm -- are causing them to reconsider whether to evacuate or not.
With the threat of Hurricane Irma hitting us next week, Beaufort residents have been encouraged to prepare. Homeowners should start looking into covering their windows with plywood sooner than later and should give themselves enough time to get it up. Check out this video to find out what you need to know about boarding up your windows to protect your home.

Aerial view of St. Maarten destruction from Irma

Hurricane

The Dutch ministry of defense released aerial footage on September 7 showing Hurricane Irma’s path of destruction across the Dutch Caribbean island enclave of Sint Maarten. According to reports, at least 11 people had been confirmed dead by the morning of September 7.