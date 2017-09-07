National Weather Service: If you wanted to swim or go out in a row boat, think again.

In case an incoming hurricane wasn’t enough of a deterrent, the National Weather Service issued sea-related advisories for would-be boaters and swimmers Thursday afternoon.
There will be a high risk of rip currents along the East Coast throughout Friday, according to an advisory from the weather service in Charleston. No one should enter the surf as the conditions will be life-threatening.
Boaters with small crafts are also told to stay off the water due to hazardous wind and wave conditions from Friday until Tuesday, according to another advisory.
