    Jasper County Sheriff Christopher Malprus and other officials urged residents to see shelter outside of the county and to leave before a mandatory evacuation for Hurricane Irma..

Jasper County to residents: Don't wait to evacuate

By Drew Martin

September 07, 2017 5:38 PM

Thursday afternoon at nearly the same time South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced plans for an evacuation Saturday morning, Jasper County officials plead for its citizens to get on the roads.

Jasper Sheriff Christopher Malphrus, County Council Martin Sauls and others from the county as well as the state urged residents to leave if they can and know that emergency services will cease when Irma’s winds reach 39 mph.

They also urged residents without vehicles that they can seek out the public shelter at 250 Jaguar Trail in Ridgeland.

It has a capacity of 1,110 people, people must bring their own food and water, and pets are not allowed.

