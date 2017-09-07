The Carolinas could get hit by the ‘dirty side’ of Irma. Here’s what that means

More Videos 1:31 Hurricane Irma could make landfall in Beaufort County. Here's what we know. Pause 1:51 5 things you need to know before an evacuation 0:47 Hurricane supplies are flying off shelves 0:30 Six things to have for your pet's evacuation kit 1:27 Where will you be if Hurricane Irma hits us? Here's how these people in Hilton Head and Bluffton answered 0:56 Duct tape won't cut it. Tips for boarding up your windows 2:58 Hurricane Irma could now hit South Carolina. How does its track compare to Matthew's? 5:15 Social media captures the Leeward Islands as Hurricane Irma approaches Tuesday 0:44 Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma 0:26 Monstrous rattlesnake swims to boaters on May River -"Don't let it on the boat. Go, go." Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Much of Florida under hurricane watch; Georgia and Carolinas closely monitoring Irma The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos are bracing for Hurricane Irma on Thursday. Much of Cuba, the Florida Keys & South Florida are also under a hurricane watch. A storm surge watch has also been issued for parts of Florida. It's increasingly more likely that Irma will directly impact parts of Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina later but the exact time is unknown.

