Here’s the latest on Hurricane Irma from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

Following a 10:30 a.m. Thursday meeting to discuss plans for Beaufort County as Hurricane Irma nears, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said that it will not announce an evacuation order just yet.
“As of this time, no evacuation order for Beaufort County has been issued, but residents and guests are urged to plan ahead and stay up-to-date with developments on Hurricane Irma through the National Weather Service,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
According to the National Weather Service, Hurricane Irma remained a powerful Category 5 storm over the Atlantic Ocean moving west-northwest at 16 miles per hour as of 11 a.m. on Thursday.
The NWS provides updates at 2 a.m., 5 a.m., 8 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.
The release said that no significant changes were reported in the department’s conference call with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division Thursday morning.
Governor Henry McMaster will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to address the public.
In the meantime, the Sheriff’s Office’s Emergency Management Division will continue to closely monitor the hurricane.
