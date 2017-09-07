Gov. Henry McMaster
Gov. Henry McMaster File

Hurricane

SC governor to brief public on Hurricane Irma at 2 p.m.

Posted by Liz Farrell

September 07, 2017 11:46 AM

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted Thursday morning that he and state emergency response officials will brief the public on Hurricane Irma at 2 p.m. Thursday.

No further details were included in the tweet.

Any evacuation order would be made by McMaster.

For important information on Hurricane Irma, including which gas stations currently have gas in Beaufort County, click here.

