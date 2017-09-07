SC governor to brief public on Hurricane Irma at 2 p.m.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster tweeted Thursday morning that he and state emergency response officials will brief the public on Hurricane Irma at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Stay tuned for more info at our 2pm hurricane briefing https://t.co/VYfAjuSUN5— Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) September 7, 2017
No further details were included in the tweet.
Any evacuation order would be made by McMaster.
For important information on Hurricane Irma, including which gas stations currently have gas in Beaufort County, click here.
Comments