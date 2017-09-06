Why you shouldn’t worry yet about Beaufort County gas stations running out right now

Soon after Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency for South Carolina on Wednesday, some convenience stores in Beaufort County started running out of gas ahead of Hurricane Irma.

Yet, the gas stations we called said there is no need to worry because more fuel is on the way.

The Parker’s at 9227 Evan Way near the SC 170 and SC 46 ran out of gas about noon Wednesday.

Kristin Dixon, store supervisor, said more gas is expected to come in Wednesday evening.

“We will continue to get fuel,” Dixon said at about 4 p.m. “There is still gas coming we told at noon it would be here in about 8 hours.”

Dixon said people have been calling all day asking about if more fuel was coming.

The BP station on May River Road also was out of gas Wednesday.

Ellen West, store manager, said they would be refueling sometime Wednesday or Thursday.

“We are hoping for today, but I can’t guarantee,” West said.

Several gas stations in the area also said they still have gas and didn’t have any lines while others said lines were starting.