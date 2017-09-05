More Videos

  • Social media captures the Leeward Islands as Hurricane Irma approaches Tuesday

    Social media users posted videos on Snapchat and Facebook Live Tuesday as Hurricane Irma approached the Leeward Islands. The Category 5 storm is expected to make landfall overnight Tuesday. Sustained winds peaked at 185 mph. Tuesday afternoon.

Social media users posted videos on Snapchat and Facebook Live Tuesday as Hurricane Irma approached the Leeward Islands. The Category 5 storm is expected to make landfall overnight Tuesday. Sustained winds peaked at 185 mph. Tuesday afternoon.
Ashley Jean Reese/areese@islandpacket.com Videos from Snapchat and Facebook Live
Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane on Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds were recorded at 175 mph with wind gusts up to 195. The hurricane is expected to impacted the Leeward Islands overnight. Hurricane warnings have also been issued for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Hurricane Irma became a Category 3 hurricane on Thursday and was maintaining 115 mph. winds early Friday morning. By 11 a.m. on Friday, the National Hurricane Center downgraded the storm to a Category 2 hurricane, saying it appeared the system was developing a new eyewall and had temporarily weakened. It's forecast to strengthen back into a Category 3 hurricane by Sunday. NOAA says it's still too early to tell if the hurricane will track toward the U.S. later next week.

Residents from Shoreacres, Texas, submitted videos showing their town devastated by flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey. As of Tuesday afternoon, rainfall totals for the tiny town surpassed 40 inches. The rain is expected to continue through Wednesday. Citizens of Bluffton are trying to "adopt" the town and send donations their way.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday as a category 4. The system eventually weakened to a tropical storm, but hovered nearly stationary over the coast over the weekend. By Sunday, the Texas coastline was devastated — both from wind damage and flooding. The storm had dropped over 30 inches of rain in some areas by 4 a.m. Monday morning, according to The Weather Channel. Forecasts show the Houston and Galveston areas reaching rainfall totals of 50 inches before the system leaves the coast.