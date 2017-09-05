Tropical Storm Jose forms behind Hurricane Irma. Here’s what we know

As Hurricane Irma churns toward the U.S., another tropical storm formed closely behind it.
Tropical Storm Jose formed Tuesday morning in the Atlantic about 1505 east of the Lesser Antilles with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
According to the NHC, Jose is likely to slowly strengthen as it makes its way west through the Atlantic this week. Jose could become a hurricane as early as Thursday morning, the center reported.
Tropical weather track
Source: National Hurricane Center
There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect for Jose, but the NHC said "interests in the Leeward Islands should monitor the future progress of Jose."
The good news, AccuWeather reports, is that Jose will likely move to the open Atlantic early next week, only affecting surf on the East Coast, while Hurricane Irma’s track is much more threatening.
Jose was the tenth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.
