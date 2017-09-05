Here's what we know about Hurricane Irma as of Tuesday morning

More Videos

Bluffton man helps Harvey victims one bowl of cheesy mac at a time 0:51

Bluffton man helps Harvey victims one bowl of cheesy mac at a time

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday 1:46

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook 2:55

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook

Residents in this tiny Texas town record devastating flooding from Harvey 2:27

Residents in this tiny Texas town record devastating flooding from Harvey

Cooler weather means outside time, so check out these Beaufort County playgrounds 1:03

Cooler weather means outside time, so check out these Beaufort County playgrounds

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist 0:53

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

What are the rules for Hilton Head beaches now that off-season is here? 0:37

What are the rules for Hilton Head beaches now that off-season is here?

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest 0:33

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest

A canoe trip on Lynches River will calm you 1:01

A canoe trip on Lynches River will calm you

    Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane on Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds were recorded at 175 mph with wind gusts up to 195. The hurricane is expected to impacted the Leeward Islands overnight. Hurricane warnings have also been issued for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Hurricane Irma strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane on Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds were recorded at 175 mph with wind gusts up to 195. The hurricane is expected to impacted the Leeward Islands overnight. Hurricane warnings have also been issued for the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.
Hurricane Irma became a Category 3 hurricane on Thursday and was maintaining 115 mph. winds early Friday morning. By 11 a.m. on Friday, the National Hurricane Center downgraded the storm to a Category 2 hurricane, saying it appeared the system was developing a new eyewall and had temporarily weakened. It's forecast to strengthen back into a Category 3 hurricane by Sunday. NOAA says it's still too early to tell if the hurricane will track toward the U.S. later next week.

Residents from Shoreacres, Texas, submitted videos showing their town devastated by flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey. As of Tuesday afternoon, rainfall totals for the tiny town surpassed 40 inches. The rain is expected to continue through Wednesday. Citizens of Bluffton are trying to "adopt" the town and send donations their way.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday as a category 4. The system eventually weakened to a tropical storm, but hovered nearly stationary over the coast over the weekend. By Sunday, the Texas coastline was devastated — both from wind damage and flooding. The storm had dropped over 30 inches of rain in some areas by 4 a.m. Monday morning, according to The Weather Channel. Forecasts show the Houston and Galveston areas reaching rainfall totals of 50 inches before the system leaves the coast.