Here's what we know about Hurricane Irma as of Tuesday morning

Hurricane Irma became a Category 3 hurricane on Thursday and was maintaining 115 mph. winds early Friday morning. By 11 a.m. on Friday, the National Hurricane Center downgraded the storm to a Category 2 hurricane, saying it appeared the system was developing a new eyewall and had temporarily weakened. It's forecast to strengthen back into a Category 3 hurricane by Sunday. NOAA says it's still too early to tell if the hurricane will track toward the U.S. later next week.