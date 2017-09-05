Hurricane Irma strengthens to Category 5; ‘worst-case scenario’ for SC defined

Hurricane Irma has strengthened to an “extremely dangerous” Category 5 hurricane, showing no signs of weakening as it churns towards the northern Caribbean, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm could make landfall in Florida, Georgia or the Carolinas, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Charleston report.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Irma was located 230 miles east-southeast of Barbuda, sporting maximum sustained winds of 180 mph as it moved west at speeds of 14 mph.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Puerto Rico and more than a dozen Caribbean islands, including the U.S. Virgin Islands. Life-threatening conditions are expected within those areas over the next few days.

The government of the Dominican Republic has issued a hurricane watch from Cabo Engano to the northern border with Haiti, and a tropical storm watch from south of Cabo Engao to Isla Saona.

It is still too early to determine Irma’s track and potential effects on the U.S. East Coast, depending on whether the storm tracks east or west of Florida and if the storm makes landfall in the next few days.

Weather service forecasters are “fairly confident” the storm will shift northward sometime this week, but uncertain as to when the northward turn would occur. Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Monday evening to prepare for the storm.

The weather service urges anyone on the South Carolina and Georgia coasts to have a hurricane plan in place and to closely monitor the forecast over the next week as there is an “increasing risk” for Irma affecting the South Carolina coast from this weekend into early next week.

The “worst-case scenario” for the South Carolina coast would be if Irma takes a northern turn later this week and hugs the Florida coast as a major hurricane, the NWS said Monday. In that case, meteorologists said a hurricane would likely hit the area sometime early next week. Forecasters warn the forecast is still very uncertain looking past five days.

While it’s still too early to determine how Irma will affect South Carolina, the Weather Service warns that “long period swells” generated by Irma will reach beaches in Beaufort County starting Tuesday and increase the chance for rip currents.

The Bluffton Police Department urged residents this weekend to start planning for the storm, and watch for fake forecasts on social media.

