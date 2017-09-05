More Videos

  • Irma becomes a category 5 hurricane

    Hurricane Irma has maximum sustained winds of 175 mph, says NOAA. Hurricane warnings are in effect for the Leeward Islands and Irma is also expected to affect Puerto Rico & the British and U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday.

American Airlines adds flights to get people out of islands before Irma hits

By Mark Price

September 05, 2017 9:27 AM

Hurricane Irma’s growing strength has prompted American Airlines to cancel some flights to the Caribbean and add extra flights for passengers trying to get out of the islands before the storm hits.

The extra flights are out of St. Kitts and St. Maarten, and will depart prior to the storm’s arrival. Flights scheduled for Sept. 6-7 to those islands have been canceled.

“Customers can contact our reservations team to be rebooked,” according to a statement from American Airlines. “Our integrated operations center in Fort Worth, Texas, continues to closely monitor the track of storm, and we expect to make additional changes to our schedule as the storm continues to track west.”

American Airlines has issued a travel alert for eight airports in the region because of the storm.

Other airlines are also canceling flights to the Caribbean, including British Airways, according to the Express in the United Kingdom.

Hurricane Irma has strengthened into a Category 5 storm as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Irma’s maximum sustained winds increased to 175mph (280 kph) early Tuesday. It was centered about 270 miles (440 kilometers) east of Antigua and moving west at 14 mph (22 kph).

The American Airlines travel alert allows customers whose travel plans may be impacted by Hurricane Irma to rebook without change fees.

Customers can reschedule their travel on aa.com by retrieving their reservation, or by contacting American reservations at 1-800-433-7300 in the U.S. or Canada. Customers calling from outside the U.S. or Canada should check aa.com for our worldwide reservation phone numbers. Customers are also encouraged to check the status of their flight on aa.com.

If an American flight has been canceled or excessively delayed, customers may cancel their itinerary and request a refund by visiting our website. Customers who booked through a travel agent are requested to contact their agency directly.

Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs

