Relief supplies for Harvey victims leaving Port of Savannah on Sunday

After spending several days collecting donations, the Georgia Ports Authority is preparing to send two large shipping containers full of supplies from the Port of Savannah to help victims of Hurricane Harvey, WSAV reports.
The two 20-foot containers will depart the Port of Savannah Sunday on a barge that was already scheduled to travel to Houston, according to WSAV.
Blankets, diapers, toilet paper, bottled water and canned food are among the items donated over the course of the last several days, reports WSAV.
Griff Lynch, executive director of Georgia’s seaports, discussed the severity of Harvey compared to Hurricane Matthew, which grazed the Lowcountry coast last year, telling WSAV that the damage caused by Matthew was nothing compared to what Harvey has wrought on the Texas Gulf Coast.
