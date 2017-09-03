Hurricane

September 3, 2017 10:44 AM

Irma becomes a major Category 3 hurricane again as its path develops

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

Hurricane Irma is a Category 3 hurricane once more, the National Hurricane Center reports, and it increasingly looks to be headed for the continental U.S., at least if it maintains its current projected track.

Tropical weather track

Reload page every few hours for the latest tracking information.

 

Source: National Hurricane Center

The storm is currently about 800 miles east of the Leeward Islands, moving west-southwest at 15 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 115 mph, with gusts up to 138 mph.

Irma is expected to become even stronger as it continues its journey through the Atlantic, and will likely become a Category 4 on Wednesday. Sustained winds of roughly 138 mph with gusts of nearly 167 mph expected before winds calm by a few mph on Thursday and Friday as the storm maintains its Category 4 status.

 

Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

No coastal watches or warnings have yet been issued for Irma, and it is not certain where or when it might make landfall. However, the NHC does recommend that anyone in hurricane prone areas keep an eye on the system, and ensure that they have their hurricane plans ready.

They also note that this recommendation has more to do with it being the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season than from any specific threat posed by Irma.

Taking a less conservative stance on the threat posed by Irma, AccuWeather’s most recent update calls the storm “a serious threat for the Caribbean Islands and the United States.”

There are also several more speculative forecast models out there that could be alarming to coastal U.S. residents.

Right now, Irma is a very powerful but very compact storm, but it is expected to grow in coming days according to the NHC. Its growth into a physically larger hurricane might effect when watches and warnings might be issued for it.

Tropical storm timelines

2016

2017

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

Related content

Hurricane

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday 1:46

Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday

Pause
What NOT to do when taking family beach photos 0:47

What NOT to do when taking family beach photos

Monkeys are are not a threat to public says Alpha Genesis CEO 0:40

Monkeys are are not a threat to public says Alpha Genesis CEO

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer 0:51

Meet the Lowcountry's gentlemen smugglers – a mini-trailer

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist 0:53

Hilton Head student reporter for TIME for Kids is also a voice-over artist

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest 0:33

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game 1:15

Highlights from Beaufort, Bluffton rivalry game

Record setting container ship Theodore Roosevelt docks at Port of Savannah 1:11

Record setting container ship Theodore Roosevelt docks at Port of Savannah

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey 1:50

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey

  • What brought these locals out to donate goods to Harvey victims?

    We caught up with several of the people who showed up to donate clothes, personal hygiene products and other necessities to find out what brought them out to donate.

What brought these locals out to donate goods to Harvey victims?

View more video

Hurricane