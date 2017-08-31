‘An extremely dangerous hurricane:’ Here’s what meteorologists are saying about Hurricane Irma

More Videos

Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic

    Hurricane Irma became a Category 2 hurricane Thursday morning and is expected to be upgraded to a major hurricane in the next day. It's forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane by Tuesday. NOAA says it's too early to tell if the hurricane will track toward the U.S. later next week.

Hurricane Irma became a Category 2 hurricane Thursday morning and is expected to be upgraded to a major hurricane in the next day. It's forecast to become a Category 4 hurricane by Tuesday. NOAA says it's too early to tell if the hurricane will track toward the U.S. later next week.
Residents from Shoreacres, Texas, submitted videos showing their town devastated by flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey. As of Tuesday afternoon, rainfall totals for the tiny town surpassed 40 inches. The rain is expected to continue through Wednesday. Citizens of Bluffton are trying to "adopt" the town and send donations their way.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday as a category 4. The system eventually weakened to a tropical storm, but hovered nearly stationary over the coast over the weekend. By Sunday, the Texas coastline was devastated — both from wind damage and flooding. The storm had dropped over 30 inches of rain in some areas by 4 a.m. Monday morning, according to The Weather Channel. Forecasts show the Houston and Galveston areas reaching rainfall totals of 50 inches before the system leaves the coast.

The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade came ashore late Friday as a mammoth Category 4 storm with 130 mph (209 kph) winds. Here's a look at the aftermath around Corpus Christi, Texas and Aransas Pass, Texas.