Hilton Head children are ... Thinking of you, Houston

Many students know the experience of having to evacuate for a hurricane thanks to Hurricane Matthew in October.
Video interviews at Hilton Head Island Elementary School show they know it isn’t fun.
So those students wanted to boost the spirits of those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston and Louisiana.
It was as easy as writing it down.
The classroom project involved students making “Thinking of you” cards and adding their own message inside.
Many started with “I know how you feel ...”
Watch these video snippets provided by the Beaufort County School District to hear their words of encouragement.
Comments