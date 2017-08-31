Irma quickly jumps to Category 2 hurricane. But where’s it headed?

Irma has quickly gained steam since becoming the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season’s ninth named storm yesterday, and has just been reclassified by the National Hurricane Center as a Category 2 hurricane.

As of the NHC’s 11 a.m. update, the storm was spinning roughly 650 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands and is moving west at around 10 mph, with sustained winds of 100 mph and gusts up to 120 mph. Category 2 hurricane status is confirmed at 96 mph.

Irma has rapidly intensified in the last 24 hours, skipping Category 1 classification entirely as a clear eye has started to emerge. Conditions in the Atlantic are ripe right now for such quick development.

“What we are looking for in the Atlantic is weak vertical wind shear and warm sea surface temperatures,” said Emily Timte, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston. “If those conditions are favorable then we can see this fast development.”

Tropical weather track Reload page every few hours for the latest tracking information. Source: National Hurricane Center

The above graphic will be updated automatically.

Over the next few days, Irma is expected to turn west-southwest, NHC reports. No predictions have yet been made about where it might eventually make landfall, and no coastal watches or warnings have yet been issued.

“It’s really too far out to tell what, if any, impact it will have on the United States,” said Timte. “If it impacted the area it would probably be late next week.”

The storm could end up making landfall anywhere from the Leeward Islands to the Carolinas according to AccuWeather. It might be possible, according to the organization, for steering winds to take the storm close to the Leeward Islands before taking it somewhere else.

A storm following a winding path is not unusual. Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the Lesser Antilles and Yucatan Peninsula before reaching peak intensity and making landfall twice in the Gulf Coast.

Irma is expected to grow into a major hurricane at some point on Thursday, eventually growing to a Cetegory 4 storm by next week, with predicted winds over 132 mph and gusts of over 160 mph.