More Videos

Here's what Hilton Head's south beaches looked like 2 days after Irma 2:09

Here's what Hilton Head's south beaches looked like 2 days after Irma

Pause
This Puerto Rican family's home was destroyed by Maria. Now they live on Hilton Head 0:36

This Puerto Rican family's home was destroyed by Maria. Now they live on Hilton Head

Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her? 0:41

Missing Florida teen spotted in Hardeeville, have you seen her?

Where can you see alligators, egrets and dolphins? 3 top Lowcountry locations 0:40

Where can you see alligators, egrets and dolphins? 3 top Lowcountry locations

Has a holiday wreath helped reduce fires on Hilton Head? Here are the numbers 0:39

Has a holiday wreath helped reduce fires on Hilton Head? Here are the numbers

An aerial tour of Hunting Island 1:01

An aerial tour of Hunting Island

Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes 0:48

Here's where Hardeeville plans to build 9,500 homes

Embers from a Rock Comet 3:25

Embers from a Rock Comet

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album 0:39

Listen to Hilton Head rappers' ode to ‘Frosty Frog’ Cafe on new album

Fly through the International Space Station! 18:05

Fly through the International Space Station!

  • Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic

    Tropical Storm Irma began its westward track across the Atlantic Wednesday, becoming the ninth named storm of an increasingly busy hurricane season. The storm is expected to turn into a hurricane by Friday.

Tropical Storm Irma forms in far eastern Atlantic

Tropical Storm Irma began its westward track across the Atlantic Wednesday, becoming the ninth named storm of an increasingly busy hurricane season. The storm is expected to turn into a hurricane by Friday.
Credit: NOAA
Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

Hurricane

Farewell to the Hilton Head buoy

The navigational buoy that washed onto South Forest Beach during Tropical Storm Irma is officially gone. Watch the video to find out how they moved the 13,000-lb. buoy on Wednesday afternoon.

Trump's Puerto Rico budget joke falls flat

Politics & Government

Trump's Puerto Rico budget joke falls flat

During a hurricane briefing in Puerto Rico on Tuesday, President Donald Trump decided to make a joke about the cost of hurricane recovery and it didn't go over well: "I hate to tell you Puerto Rico, but you have thrown our budget a little out of whack."

After Irma, stranded buoy becomes new Hilton Head landmark

Hurricane

After Irma, stranded buoy becomes new Hilton Head landmark

Hilton Head Island gained a temporary landmark after Tropical Storm Irma: a giant red buoy that previously guided ships into the Port Royal Sound. Visitors and residents alike have flocked to Coligny Beach to take photographs with the buoy. Here are some of the best reader photos.

Surveillance video captures suspects looting Houston beauty supply store during Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane

Surveillance video captures suspects looting Houston beauty supply store during Hurricane Harvey

The Houston Police Department released surveillance video Tuesday of multiple suspects looting a beauty supply store during Hurricane Harvey. The burglaries occurred on August 29, 2017, according to Houston police. The first group drove a gray Chevrolet Tahoe up the flooded streets to the Supreme Beauty Supply store located on Lockwood in Houston. They used a crowbar to pry open the front doors, then broke in and began stealing merchandise. Several other groups walked in and helped themselves to the store later that night, including two men who pulled up to the store in a stolen boat. Police are still trying to identify most of the suspects.