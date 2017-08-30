Hilton Head Humane participates in the kitty shuffle

A pair of women were a few hours late getting to Hilton Head Island - and after unloading their cargo, the cages had to be cleaned.
The ride was described as “Not bad.” by one of the volunteers who helped bring the 15 cats from Atlanta.
The adult and kitten-aged were quarantined to make sure their health was good enough for the general population.
While some of the felines were from the big city, the others were from Louisiana as animal shelters across the south prepare for the influx of displaced animals caused by Hurricane Harvey.
Franny Gerthoffer, executive director at Hilton Head Humane, said they expect to transport 24 animals on Friday from their shelter to Greenville, S.C. to make additional room- perhaps for a handful of dogs.
This shuffling of animals allows shelters closer to a disaster area, in this case Houston, to have the room and resources closer to the area
Hilton Head Humane has also started a gift card drive to help Houston SCPA.
Houston is seeking Petco, PetSmart and Amazon gift cards in amounts of $20 to to help pay for food, supplies and medical care for animals affected by Hurricane Harvey.
Gerthoffer says the smaller amounts will alow volunteers with “boots on the ground” to be able to go out and get (supplies) what is needed.
Are these animals adoptable after their quarantine?
The answer is yes.
