Hilton Head Humane participates in the kitty shuffle

Kittens in quarantine may soon be adoptable at Hilton Head Humane Franny Gerthoffer, executive director at Hilton Head Humane, received 15 cats as animal shelters across the south prepare for the influx of displaced animals caused by Hurricane Harvey. Gerthoffer expects to transport 24 animals on Friday from their shelter to Greenville, S.C. to make even more room - perhaps for a handful of dogs. Franny Gerthoffer, executive director at Hilton Head Humane, received 15 cats as animal shelters across the south prepare for the influx of displaced animals caused by Hurricane Harvey. Gerthoffer expects to transport 24 animals on Friday from their shelter to Greenville, S.C. to make even more room - perhaps for a handful of dogs. Drew Martin Staff video

