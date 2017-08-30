More Videos

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island 0:45

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island

Pause
Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey 2:10

Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook 2:55

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines 0:55

How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines

If he's this happy with one birthday card, wait until Beaufort County responds 0:18

If he's this happy with one birthday card, wait until Beaufort County responds

Residents in this tiny Texas town record devastating flooding from Harvey 2:27

Residents in this tiny Texas town record devastating flooding from Harvey

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest 0:33

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest

A canoe trip on Lynches River will calm you 1:01

A canoe trip on Lynches River will calm you

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot 0:33

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot

  • Kittens in quarantine may soon be adoptable at Hilton Head Humane

    Franny Gerthoffer, executive director at Hilton Head Humane, received 15 cats as animal shelters across the south prepare for the influx of displaced animals caused by Hurricane Harvey. Gerthoffer expects to transport 24 animals on Friday from their shelter to Greenville, S.C. to make even more room - perhaps for a handful of dogs.

Kittens in quarantine may soon be adoptable at Hilton Head Humane

Franny Gerthoffer, executive director at Hilton Head Humane, received 15 cats as animal shelters across the south prepare for the influx of displaced animals caused by Hurricane Harvey. Gerthoffer expects to transport 24 animals on Friday from their shelter to Greenville, S.C. to make even more room - perhaps for a handful of dogs.
Drew Martin Staff video
Residents in this tiny Texas town record devastating flooding from Harvey

Hurricane

Residents in this tiny Texas town record devastating flooding from Harvey

Residents from Shoreacres, Texas, submitted videos showing their town devastated by flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey. As of Tuesday afternoon, rainfall totals for the tiny town surpassed 40 inches. The rain is expected to continue through Wednesday. Citizens of Bluffton are trying to "adopt" the town and send donations their way.

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday as a category 4. The system eventually weakened to a tropical storm, but hovered nearly stationary over the coast over the weekend. By Sunday, the Texas coastline was devastated — both from wind damage and flooding. The storm had dropped over 30 inches of rain in some areas by 4 a.m. Monday morning, according to The Weather Channel. Forecasts show the Houston and Galveston areas reaching rainfall totals of 50 inches before the system leaves the coast.

Hurricane Harvey damage

Hurricane

Hurricane Harvey damage

The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade came ashore late Friday as a mammoth Category 4 storm with 130 mph (209 kph) winds. Here's a look at the aftermath around Corpus Christi, Texas and Aransas Pass, Texas.

GOES-16 satellite watches strengthening Hurricane Harvey in the Gulf

Hurricane

GOES-16 satellite watches strengthening Hurricane Harvey in the Gulf

This visible imagery from GOES-16 shows the rough texture of the cloud tops in the storms associated with the strengthening Tropical Storm Harvey (now a hurricane). This rough texture is indicative of strong vertical updrafts, which are a characteristic of intense storm activity. As of 10:00 am (CDT), Harvey was located about 365 miles south-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, and had maximum sustained winds near 65 mph with higher gusts.

Look what the rain has done to Hunting Island

Beaufort News

Look what the rain has done to Hunting Island

Heavy rains over the past week has caused some roads and areas of Hunting Island to close due to flooding, but don't despair. The campground, North Beach and South Beach are still open! Watch this video to find out what you need to know if you're planning on heading out that way this weekend.