More Videos

Possible tornado spotted in Louisiana as Harvey tracks inland 0:43

Possible tornado spotted in Louisiana as Harvey tracks inland

Pause
Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook 2:55

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook

Residents in this tiny Texas town record devastating flooding from Harvey 2:27

Residents in this tiny Texas town record devastating flooding from Harvey

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey 1:50

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey

How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines 0:55

How does beach renourishment work? Here's what's happening in Sea Pines

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island 0:45

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home 1:48

Take a walk through Michael Jordan’s former Wexford home

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot 0:33

There is something different about Parris Island's new mascot

A canoe trip on Lynches River will calm you 1:01

A canoe trip on Lynches River will calm you

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest 0:33

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest

  • Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey

    The residents of Bluffton are coming together to help a tiny Texas town called Shoreacres that's been devastated by flooding from Hurricane Harvey. The town had received nearly 42 inches of rain by Wednesday.

Everything you need to know about the 'tiny Texas town' Bluffton's trying to adopt after Harvey

The residents of Bluffton are coming together to help a tiny Texas town called Shoreacres that's been devastated by flooding from Hurricane Harvey. The town had received nearly 42 inches of rain by Wednesday.
Ashley Jean Reese, areese@islandpacket.com Submitted video by Desiree Vargas, Nicole Hebert Brown and LuLu Ann.
Residents in this tiny Texas town record devastating flooding from Harvey

Hurricane

Residents in this tiny Texas town record devastating flooding from Harvey

Residents from Shoreacres, Texas, submitted videos showing their town devastated by flooding from Tropical Storm Harvey. As of Tuesday afternoon, rainfall totals for the tiny town surpassed 40 inches. The rain is expected to continue through Wednesday. Citizens of Bluffton are trying to "adopt" the town and send donations their way.

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday as a category 4. The system eventually weakened to a tropical storm, but hovered nearly stationary over the coast over the weekend. By Sunday, the Texas coastline was devastated — both from wind damage and flooding. The storm had dropped over 30 inches of rain in some areas by 4 a.m. Monday morning, according to The Weather Channel. Forecasts show the Houston and Galveston areas reaching rainfall totals of 50 inches before the system leaves the coast.

Hurricane Harvey damage

Hurricane

Hurricane Harvey damage

The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade came ashore late Friday as a mammoth Category 4 storm with 130 mph (209 kph) winds. Here's a look at the aftermath around Corpus Christi, Texas and Aransas Pass, Texas.

GOES-16 satellite watches strengthening Hurricane Harvey in the Gulf

Hurricane

GOES-16 satellite watches strengthening Hurricane Harvey in the Gulf

This visible imagery from GOES-16 shows the rough texture of the cloud tops in the storms associated with the strengthening Tropical Storm Harvey (now a hurricane). This rough texture is indicative of strong vertical updrafts, which are a characteristic of intense storm activity. As of 10:00 am (CDT), Harvey was located about 365 miles south-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, and had maximum sustained winds near 65 mph with higher gusts.

Look what the rain has done to Hunting Island

Beaufort News

Look what the rain has done to Hunting Island

Heavy rains over the past week has caused some roads and areas of Hunting Island to close due to flooding, but don't despair. The campground, North Beach and South Beach are still open! Watch this video to find out what you need to know if you're planning on heading out that way this weekend.