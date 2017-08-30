Matney, Mandy
Hurricane center: Tropical Storm Irma likely to form in the Atlantic soon

By Michael Olinger

August 30, 2017 9:51 AM

The National Hurricane Center is tracking a system roughly 200 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands with a 100 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next two days, the National Hurricane Center reports.

The disturbance is currently moving west-northwest at 15 mph and the NHC expects to issue advisories for it by 11 a.m.

This would make the storm the 11th system this season to have advisories issued for it, and it would be designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone 11. If it were to develop into a tropical storm it would be given the name Irma. Potential Tropical Cyclone 10, which passed the South Carolina coast earlier this week, has lost its window for developing into a tropical storm or depression as it made its way up the east coast.

Regardless of strength, it should take the disturbance roughly a week to make it across the Atlantic, AccuWeather reports.

The system is expected to gradually intensify as it makes its journey. A specific track has not yet been identified, but will likely be revealed when the NHC’s first advisory is issued.

Landfall could happen anywhere between the Leeward Islands and the Carolinas, according to AccuWeather, but the prevailing thought at the moment is that it will strike near the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and Hispaniola some time next week.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

