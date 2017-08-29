Meteorologists: Rough surf, rip currents threaten SC coast, new system forms

Meteorologists have decreased the chances of the Atlantic seeing Tropical Storm Irma within the next two days, but rough surf and heavy rains still threaten the Carolina coast, as Potential Tropical Cyclone 10 makes its way up the North Carolina coastal waters Tuesday.

The disturbance was spinning about 15 miles southeast of Wilmington as of 8 a.m. Monday with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the North Carolina coast from Surf City to Duck, N.C., including the Albermale and Pamlico sounds.

Hurricane center meteorologists say there is a 40 percent chance the system will develop into a tropical storm in the next five days.

If it develops, Tropical Storm Irma would be the ninth named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

Rip current risk

The National Weather Service in Charleston issued an alert for “moderate risk for rip currents” for all Lowcountry beaches including Jasper, Beaufort, Charleston and Colleton counties.

“Moderate risk” means swimmers must “use caution in the water due to stronger or more frequent rip currents that could be life-threatening” and always swim near a lifeguard.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recommends that people avoid the water during rip current alerts unless they are experienced surf swimmers.

If you are caught in a rip current, the best chance for escape is to swim sideways, parallel to the shore, and stay calm to conserve energy, according to NOAA.

How to survive a rip current NOAA produced this video explaining how to survive if you are caught in a rip current at the beach.

Other disturbance

Meteorologists also monitoring a second tropical disturbance approaching the Cabo Verde Islands that has the potential to develop into a tropical storm late this week. The NHC says the disturbance has a 90 percent chance of tropical storm development in the next five days.

This new disturbance may threaten the northern Caribbean islands by next week, according to AccuWeather.

