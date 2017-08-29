Matney, Mandy
Matney, Mandy

Hurricane

Meteorologists: Rough surf, rip currents threaten SC coast, new system forms

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

August 29, 2017 10:44 AM

Meteorologists have decreased the chances of the Atlantic seeing Tropical Storm Irma within the next two days, but rough surf and heavy rains still threaten the Carolina coast, as Potential Tropical Cyclone 10 makes its way up the North Carolina coastal waters Tuesday.

The disturbance was spinning about 15 miles southeast of Wilmington as of 8 a.m. Monday with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Tropical weather track

Reload page every few hours for the latest tracking information.

 

Source: National Hurricane Center

A tropical storm warning remains in effect for the North Carolina coast from Surf City to Duck, N.C., including the Albermale and Pamlico sounds.

Hurricane center meteorologists say there is a 40 percent chance the system will develop into a tropical storm in the next five days.

If it develops, Tropical Storm Irma would be the ninth named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season.

Rip current risk

The National Weather Service in Charleston issued an alert for “moderate risk for rip currents” for all Lowcountry beaches including Jasper, Beaufort, Charleston and Colleton counties.

“Moderate risk” means swimmers must “use caution in the water due to stronger or more frequent rip currents that could be life-threatening” and always swim near a lifeguard.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recommends that people avoid the water during rip current alerts unless they are experienced surf swimmers.

If you are caught in a rip current, the best chance for escape is to swim sideways, parallel to the shore, and stay calm to conserve energy, according to NOAA.

More Videos

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook 2:55

Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook

Pause
'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:38

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey 1:50

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island 0:45

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island

Fundraising bike riders recall being chased by what they think was a bear 0:50

Fundraising bike riders recall being chased by what they think was a bear

Did politics affect the Hilton Head's ‘mini-hotel’? 0:50

Did politics affect the Hilton Head's ‘mini-hotel’?

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest 0:33

Tip line created for other victims of sexual abuse by former Savannah priest

Watch a wood-fired pizza pulled straight from the oven 0:44

Watch a wood-fired pizza pulled straight from the oven

How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout 1:27

How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout

What the University of Texas wants you to know about Poona Ford 1:32

What the University of Texas wants you to know about Poona Ford

  • How to survive a rip current

    NOAA produced this video explaining how to survive if you are caught in a rip current at the beach.

How to survive a rip current

NOAA produced this video explaining how to survive if you are caught in a rip current at the beach.

NOAA

Other disturbance

Meteorologists also monitoring a second tropical disturbance approaching the Cabo Verde Islands that has the potential to develop into a tropical storm late this week. The NHC says the disturbance has a 90 percent chance of tropical storm development in the next five days.

This new disturbance may threaten the northern Caribbean islands by next week, according to AccuWeather.

Related stories from The Island Packet

Mandy Matney: 843-706-8147, @MandyMatney

Tropical storm timelines

2016

2017

Beaufort County weekly forecast

Today

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.

Thursday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

-NWS Charleston

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey

View More Video