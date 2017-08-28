More Videos

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey 1:50

People, dogs rescued from Texas flooding 1:53

  • Harvey rescuers and victims record hurricane aftermath live on Facebook

    Facebook Live lit up with videos out of the Houston, Texas, area on Monday afternoon as both rescuers and victims took to the social media platform to help spread the word as Tropical Storm Harvey continued to inundate the coast.

Facebook Live lit up with videos out of the Houston, Texas, area on Monday afternoon as both rescuers and victims took to the social media platform to help spread the word as Tropical Storm Harvey continued to inundate the coast.
Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com
Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday as a category 4. The system eventually weakened to a tropical storm, but hovered nearly stationary over the coast over the weekend. By Sunday, the Texas coastline was devastated — both from wind damage and flooding. The storm had dropped over 30 inches of rain in some areas by 4 a.m. Monday morning, according to The Weather Channel. Forecasts show the Houston and Galveston areas reaching rainfall totals of 50 inches before the system leaves the coast.

The fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade came ashore late Friday as a mammoth Category 4 storm with 130 mph (209 kph) winds. Here's a look at the aftermath around Corpus Christi, Texas and Aransas Pass, Texas. CREDIT: Alexa Ard / McClatchy, AP, Storyful

This visible imagery from GOES-16 shows the rough texture of the cloud tops in the storms associated with the strengthening Tropical Storm Harvey (now a hurricane). This rough texture is indicative of strong vertical updrafts, which are a characteristic of intense storm activity. As of 10:00 am (CDT), Harvey was located about 365 miles south-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas, and had maximum sustained winds near 65 mph with higher gusts.

Heavy rains over the past week has caused some roads and areas of Hunting Island to close due to flooding, but don't despair. The campground, North Beach and South Beach are still open! Watch this video to find out what you need to know if you're planning on heading out that way this weekend.