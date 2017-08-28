More Videos

  Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island

A passing offshore weather disturbance made for a gray day and and produced a rip current threat on Hilton Head's Coligny Beach on Monday. Jay Karr Staff video
Hurricane

Storm clouds and rip currents greet beachgoers on Hilton Head Island

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

August 28, 2017 12:16 PM

A passing offshore storm system made for a gray, rainy day on the beaches of Hilton Head on Monday.

Winds and high surf prompted the National Weather Service to issue a rip current warning. Lifeguards from Shore Beach Service were flying their yellow caution flags and advising swimmers to stay in shallow water. “We’re telling people to stay in knee-deep water,” said operations manager Mike Wagner.

“The wind has definitely been a factor,” said Outside Hilton Head’s marketing coordinator, Olivia Baddley.

She said the company was not renting out paddleboard or kayaks to individuals, though guided kayak tours were proceeding normally. In addition, she said outings on the excursion catamaran “Pauhana” had been canceled for the day.

The storm system is expected to stay off the shore of Beaufort County as it tracks to the northeast, where it could eventually become Tropical Storm Irma.

By Tuesday, local weather should return to normal.

“Tomorrow looks pretty good,” said Wagner.

This story will be updated.

Jay Karr: 843-706-8150

