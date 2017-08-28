Tropical storm warnings and watches issued for Carolina coast, potential cyclone moves closer

More Videos

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey 1:50

Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey

Pause
Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island 0:45

Stormy weather: beachgoers cope with a gray day on Hilton Head Island

Reeves Ferry Landing flooding 0:25

Reeves Ferry Landing flooding

These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew 2:59

These texts show the real reason Hilton Head mayor didn't make it back for Hurricane Matthew

Darius Rucker sings 'Southern State of Mind' at Colonial Life Arena 1:36

Darius Rucker sings 'Southern State of Mind' at Colonial Life Arena

Dashcam footage of high-speed chase in Yemassee 3:04

Dashcam footage of high-speed chase in Yemassee

How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout 1:27

How to drive the new Lady's Island roundabout

Just how dangerous is plastic for Lowcountry marine life? 0:41

Just how dangerous is plastic for Lowcountry marine life?

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home 0:51

Inside look at NBA great Michael Jordan’s Hilton Head home

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour 1:38

'Catastrophic flooding' hits Houston after Harvey's heavy downpour

  • Here's what Texas looked like on Sunday following Hurricane Harvey

    Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday as a category 4. The system eventually weakened to a tropical storm, but hovered nearly stationary over the coast over the weekend. By Sunday, the Texas coastline was devastated — both from wind damage and flooding. The storm had dropped over 30 inches of rain in some areas by 4 a.m. Monday morning, according to The Weather Channel. Forecasts show the Houston and Galveston areas reaching rainfall totals of 50 inches before the system leaves the coast.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday as a category 4. The system eventually weakened to a tropical storm, but hovered nearly stationary over the coast over the weekend. By Sunday, the Texas coastline was devastated — both from wind damage and flooding. The storm had dropped over 30 inches of rain in some areas by 4 a.m. Monday morning, according to The Weather Channel. Forecasts show the Houston and Galveston areas reaching rainfall totals of 50 inches before the system leaves the coast. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com
Hurricane Harvey made landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday as a category 4. The system eventually weakened to a tropical storm, but hovered nearly stationary over the coast over the weekend. By Sunday, the Texas coastline was devastated — both from wind damage and flooding. The storm had dropped over 30 inches of rain in some areas by 4 a.m. Monday morning, according to The Weather Channel. Forecasts show the Houston and Galveston areas reaching rainfall totals of 50 inches before the system leaves the coast. Ashley Jean Reese areese@islandpacket.com

Hurricane

Tropical storm warnings and watches issued for Carolina coast, potential cyclone moves closer

By Mandy Matney

mmatney@islandpacket.com

August 28, 2017 9:44 AM

As a slowly moving disturbance makes its way up the Georgia coast today, meteorologists are warning boaters and swimmers in the Lowcountry to stay out of the water until the system passes.

The system was located about 100 miles south-southwest of Charleston as of 11 a.m. Monday with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) predicts the storm will develop into either a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Irma — the 9th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season — by Tuesday morning off the North Carolina coast. Meteorologists adjusted the forecast Monday morning for the storm to develop further north than earlier predicted.

According to the hurricane center, the system will move up the South Carolina coast later Monday, but it will remain off shore.

Tropical weather track

Reload page every few hours for the latest tracking information.

 

Source: National Hurricane Center

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the North Carolina coast from Surf City to Duck including the Albermale and Pamlico sounds. A tropical storm watch has been issued for the area South of Surf City, North Carolina to south of the Santee River in South Carolina.

A gale warning has been issued for the coastal waters off the Lowcountry through Monday afternoon and a rip current advisory is in effect for Beaufort, Jasper and Chatham counties until 8 p.m. Monday evening.

“No one should enter the water due to life-threatening rip currents,” the National Weather Service advisory states.

The disturbance could bring tropical storm conditions along the coast of South Carolina through North Carolina, the NHC reports.

The system threatens to dump 1 to 2 inches of rain on Beaufort County on Monday afternoon and evening, while areas north of Charleston could get 3 inches.

Tides will remain elevated Monday in the Lowcountry, and there is potential for coastal flooding around high tide between 1 and 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service advises anyone in the area to keep their eyes on the weather Monday as the storm track and strength could change. The map above will update as long as the hurricane center tracks this system, so reloading this page every few hours will give you updated information.

Forecasters predict for the storm to pick up speed and strength as it passes off the Lowcountry shore later Monday.

Mandy Matney: 843-706-8147, @MandyMatney

Tropical storm timelines

2016

2017

Related stories from The Island Packet

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Reeves Ferry Landing flooding

View More Video