Tropical storm warnings and watches issued for Carolina coast, potential cyclone moves closer

As a slowly moving disturbance makes its way up the Georgia coast today, meteorologists are warning boaters and swimmers in the Lowcountry to stay out of the water until the system passes.

The system was located about 100 miles south-southwest of Charleston as of 11 a.m. Monday with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) predicts the storm will develop into either a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Irma — the 9th named storm of the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season — by Tuesday morning off the North Carolina coast. Meteorologists adjusted the forecast Monday morning for the storm to develop further north than earlier predicted.

According to the hurricane center, the system will move up the South Carolina coast later Monday, but it will remain off shore.

Tropical weather track Reload page every few hours for the latest tracking information. Source: National Hurricane Center

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the North Carolina coast from Surf City to Duck including the Albermale and Pamlico sounds. A tropical storm watch has been issued for the area South of Surf City, North Carolina to south of the Santee River in South Carolina.

A gale warning has been issued for the coastal waters off the Lowcountry through Monday afternoon and a rip current advisory is in effect for Beaufort, Jasper and Chatham counties until 8 p.m. Monday evening.

“No one should enter the water due to life-threatening rip currents,” the National Weather Service advisory states.

The disturbance could bring tropical storm conditions along the coast of South Carolina through North Carolina, the NHC reports.

The system threatens to dump 1 to 2 inches of rain on Beaufort County on Monday afternoon and evening, while areas north of Charleston could get 3 inches.

Tides will remain elevated Monday in the Lowcountry, and there is potential for coastal flooding around high tide between 1 and 3 p.m.

The National Weather Service advises anyone in the area to keep their eyes on the weather Monday as the storm track and strength could change. The map above will update as long as the hurricane center tracks this system, so reloading this page every few hours will give you updated information.

Forecasters predict for the storm to pick up speed and strength as it passes off the Lowcountry shore later Monday.