Tropical storm watches issued north of Beaufort County as disturbance develops and moves in

The National Hurricane Center has issued its first advisory for Potential Tropical Cyclone 10, the tenth disturbance they have issued an advisory for during the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season. The system is currently about 60 miles off the coast of Georgia and is expected to track along the east coast of the U.S.
Tropical storm watches have been issued from roughly 90 miles north of Beaufort County at the South Santee River to Duck, North Carolina, and also for Albemarle and Pamlico Sounds. A gale warning has been issued for the coastal waters off Beaufort County through Monday afternoon.
The storm could bring tropical storm conditions along the coast of South Carolina all the way to Virginia, the NHC reports.
Fortunatley, things in Beaufort County will be comparitively calm, though there will still be dangers.
“Conditions over the waters are going to be pretty rough, with dangerous rip currents and hazardous seas,” said Emily Timte, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Charleston. “You should see some heavy rainfall, though higher amounts should stay to the north.”
Still, Beaufort County could be in for two to three inches of rain in the next few days.
Much like Hurricane Harvey, the disturbance is currently nearly stationary, but it should eventually hit steering winds that will push it northeast at a good pace. It currently sports sustained winds of 35 mph with gusts up to 46 mph.
If the system develops into a tropical storm, it will be given the name Irma.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
